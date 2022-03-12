NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For its upcoming exhibit, the Wickford Art Association gave artists free rein to submit pieces of any subject material, made out of any medium.
The catch? Each piece had to finish the sentence “A is For…”
That’s what the show, which opens on Friday and runs through April 3, is titled. “A is For…” is an expansion of an annual exhibit the association used to hold called “Abstract Avant Garde,” and WAA Gallery Director Maria Masse said it’s designed to pay homage to a variety of artistic movements and genres.
Movements like abstract impressionism, styles like avant-garde and subject matter like architecture all fall under the heading of “A is For…,” resulting in a show that can be defined more by its variety than by a specific theme.
“There’s quite a bit of variety in the exhibit, so I think that if one piece doesn’t appeal to someone, there’s another that will,” Masse said. “Just some different takes on the theme, which I think is fun.”
To Bonnie and Marc Jaffe, A is for “abstract” – and for Marc, it stands for architecture as well. The husband-and-wife duo each submitted a photograph to the show, and both were accepted.
Marc’s photo was taken off of Allens Avenue in Providence, in an industrial area with oil tanks and warehouse-type buildings. He titled the picture “Sky Vault.”
“This was a sort of open building where you could see the sky through it, and I thought that the lines and the angles and the light and dark all came together to make a nice, sort of semi-abstract (photo),” Marc said.
Though Marc typically takes abstract photos and photos of architecture, Bonnie’s speciality lies in street photography. But she said she’s done less of that lately, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has limited her access to other people.
So, Bonnie’s submission to “A is For…” is an abstract photo she took at a museum and titled “Into the Deep.” She said the picture is of an “Atlantic sea skeleton,” but wanted to leave the rest up to interpretation.
“I thought the image was really compelling, in that I knew what it was, but it turned into something else visually for the viewer to interpret,” Bonnie said.
Bonnie and Marc’s photos were among 62 pieces to be accepted out of 103 submissions. Jurist Peter Marcus judged the artwork anonymously, Masse said, and he chose avant-garde pieces, assemblages made up of found objects and images, and more.
Artist Lisa Hayden interpreted “A is For…” to mean “A is for abstract” as well, though her piece is a painting, not a photograph. The painting is titled “Connected by Corners,” and its subject matter is rare for her.
Hayden typically paints pieces that relate to the natural world and our connections to it – many of them inspired by time spent visiting her grandparents in Newport when she was a child – but “Connected by Corners” explores humanity’s collective experience during COVID-19, she said.
And to her, viewing a painting is an experience.
“A painting can feel like a journey that lasts throughout time – whether it’s a day, or a month or a whole pandemic,” Haden said. “And I try to capture that. Even when it’s fully abstract, I’m still trying to capture that feeling.”
She said “Connected by Corners” is one of her favorites of the paintings she’s done, and she described it as having texture, edginess, and pops of vibrant color.
“It feels like an experience of being in a place, and I really felt it when I was painting it,” Hayden said. “Especially during the pandemic when everyone was kind of encased in their own houses, but everyone was still so connected.”
And after many months of social distancing, Hayden said she’s excited to check out in-person art shows again – shows like Wickford Art Association’s “A is For…”.
“I can’t wait to see it all hung, and getting to go to art gallery receptions again in person is just, it’s just wonderful to see art in person,” Hayden said. “There’s nothing like it. It’s not the same on a screen.”
The gallery will celebrate the show’s opening with a reception on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. The awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. with the event wrapping up around half an hour later, Masse said.
