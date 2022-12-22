With 2022 slowly but steady coming to a close, the hope and excitement for 2023 is just getting underway. It’s a year for new beginnings, new trends and new happenings, which is the case for local prog-rock act Appala’s Eclipse. The up and coming band consisting of keyboardist Ben Quinn, bassist Paul Simmons, guitarist Ethan Downing and drummer Brian Flowers with Quinn, Simmons and Downing alternating on vocals have made a few waves this year, but they’re looking to grow. One way they’re going about it is their upcoming residency called “Eclipse Thursdays” that’ll be happening at Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield starting on December 29. On the last Thursday of each month, the band will be performing for all ages with a $12 cover charge at 8 p.m.
I recently had a talk with Quinn, Downing and Flowers about their debut album they recently put out, how this monthly residency started and how they’re already planning on releasing some more music at some point next year.
Rob Duguay: You guys just released your self-titled debut album titled back on November 29th, so where was it recorded and what was the experience like making the record?
Ben Quinn: Our friend Jack Gauthier at Lakewest Recording in West Greenwich helped us out with producing and recording the album. For me, it was an amazing experience to be able to record music that we had been working on for so long and see it come together in ways that I could have never imagined. Also, it helped us to really understand our sound and find it as well because we often play in a loud practice space or a concert hall where it can be different to hear what you’re playing along with everyone else.
RD: Did you guys have a specific vision going into making the album or were you just looking to make some recordings to show people who haven’t seen you guys live what you sound like?
Brian Flowers: At least for me, it was important that we had a live in-studio sound so the way that we recorded it, we didn’t have a metronome or any backing tracks. We didn’t do any individual takes or anything, for the vocals we did a touch up but when we recorded a song it was all four of us playing at the same time in different rooms. We really wanted to capture that live sound because that’s how we play. We didn’t want it to be perfect, we didn’t want it to sound overproduced or overengineered, we just wanted it to be raw, as natural as possible and be listenable as an album.
RD: I definitely get that vibe when listening to it. Appala’s Eclipse definitely has a high octane prog-rock sound with hints of blues, jazz and psychedelia. What are some of the common influences each of you share when it comes to the songwriting process and overall sonic vision for the band?
Ethan Downing: Obviously there are bands that we all agree on are great, but what I think is so interesting about this group is we all bring our own style and our own ideas from different genres that we love to the table. Paul is definitely more of a prog-rock guy, he loves Rush, he loves stuff like that and he brings that element of playing into our songwriting. Ben and I are definitely more classic rock guys, Ben is definitely more into soul than I am and I’m more into blues and prog-rock bands like Pink Floyd and Yes. Brian is a punk rock drummer at the end of the day.
RD: It’s awesome that you have this fusion of styles coming together, that’s cool. How did this monthly residency called “Eclipse Thursdays” get started? Did Pump House Music Works approach you guys about it or vice versa?
BQ: We’ve known Brendon [Bjorness-Murano], who handles the sound there, for many years, even before Appala’s Eclipse was even a thing. Once we started playing gigs there, we had such a good time working with him and he thought that we had a lot of potential working as a group. He gave us this opportunity to try to build a local following and in doing so we helped the Pump House by having this regular event.
RD: It’s a great venue, what are your opinions about playing there? It’s a very unique spot, there’s not really any place you get to see the walls made out of stones around you.
ED: It has a very unique atmosphere and it presents something different than anywhere else in Rhode Island, which is why I’m very excited to be playing there.
BF: Yeah, I feel exactly the same way.
RD: I can definitely see why. Along with this residency at the Pump House, what are your other plans going into next year?
ED: We’re already looking to start recording our next album.
BQ: Yeah, we got another record that’s partially complete and we’re also looking to branch out with our shows while continuing to play at all the great local venues that have hosted us so far. Above all, we want to continue to develop our sound as a band and keep moving in the right direction.
