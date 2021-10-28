WAKEFIELD — When Hera Gallery chose “Dough” as the topic of its latest exhibition, its staff may not have expected to receive submissions from as far away as the Pacific Northwest.
But artists nationwide were drawn to the unique theme, so that’s exactly what happened.
At their monthly board and exhibition committee meetings, Hera Gallery staff frequently discussed the theme of “Dough,” Gallery Director Sonja Czekalski said — so much so that they decided to choose it for their exhibition.
“Inspired by the heightened food insecurity caused by COVID-19, the lack of ‘dough’ as unemployment rates soared because of COVID-19, and the sourdough starter craze seemingly taking over overnight because of COVID-19, it seemed dough was on all of our minds,” Czekalski said.
“Dough” was certainly on the minds of the more than 100 people who submitted their artwork to the exhibition as well. A juror chose 38 pieces for the show, and many of their creators, including central New York-based Carrie Smith, were drawn to enter specifically because of the theme.
“As a former chef and migrant farmer, food and culinary subject matter has been central in both my sculptures and paintings,” Smith said.
Smith’s work, titled “Bread and Sandwiches,” used everyday discarded materials – such as paper towel rolls, corrugated cardboard and disposable coffee cups – to create the likeness of common food items, like a baguette and a hamburger.
Though Smith used non-food materials to create her piece, many artists used forms of bread itself in their work – something Czekalski said she wasn’t expecting.
“The exhibition was open to all mediums, including video and installation,” Czekalski said. “It surprised me how many of the entries are made with bread themselves, or are photographic documentations of works that were once made of bread – one piece was made nearly 40 years ago – but now no longer exist.”
Artist Lorna Barth’s submission, “Owl Be Watching You,” was among those bread-based pieces. Barth lives in Washington state, in what she called “the heart of wheat country,” and she bakes her own bread three times a week.
So it’s only natural that she recently began experimenting with sourdough starter as a base for painting with acrylics, inks and oil mediums – and “Owl Be Watching You” followed. Sourdough starter is a living, natural, wheat-based, organic base, Barth said, and it can be molded into any shape the artist chooses.
Though artists like Barth adhered to the “Dough” theme by using dough as a medium, for others the theme could be found in the subject of their art.
Artist Michelle Marcotte, for example, painted the hands of her brother-in-law – an engineer and builder who started baking while he was stuck at home due to COVID-19 – holding a pan of focaccia bread.
In her painting, titled “Bored Brother-in-Law Bread,” his hands are angled to depict him presenting the bread as a gift.
“Like this one, most of my paintings are about life and family through the prism of the foods we prepare and enjoy,” Marcotte said. “They paint a portrait of people, of heritage, and cue memories of events.”
That theme of food and cooking extended beyond the works submitted. It includes the show’s juror as well, who was chosen after a Hera member suggested her, Czekalski said.
Juror Catherine Piccoli, the curatorial director at the Museum of Food and Drink in New York City, was chosen for her “expertise in curating shows about food and culture,” Czekalski said.
Piccoli chose a wide variety of work for the exhibition – including a photography/video piece created by Portland, Oregon-based Julia Barbee, who said she was hoping to be accepted, as she found the “Dough” title “evocative and compelling.”
Barbee’s video captured her mom’s hands forming biscuits, and the photo she used displayed the biscuit recipes of her grandparents, who used to teach cooking classes together in rural North Carolina.
“I found the subject I shot really humorous because it had both of my grandparents kind of dueling with their biscuit recipes on the same page,” Barbee said. “I really wish I’d been able to witness their marriage and working relationship after this project.”
Though several of the artists hail from far outside of Rhode Island and were previously unfamiliar with Hera Gallery, many said they had a positive experience submitting to the show.
“I have been pleasantly and happily surprised with the Hera Gallery, who has had excellent communication, and had opportunities for the participating artists to promote their work,” Marcotte said. “I have been very happy to have participated in ‘Dough’ with the Hera Gallery.”
The public can explore “Dough” at Hera Gallery in Wakefield through Nov. 13 during normal gallery hours – Wednesday-Friday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
