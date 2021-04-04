This week, Sidney Wordell, the Executive Director of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs' Association, said his group is working together with Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office on a proposal that would mandate the use of body cameras or dash cameras for police officers statewide. If enacted, the legislation could run the state as much as $3 million a year to set up and maintain the system, Wordell said in a story on WJAR, Do you believe this issue should be regulated at a statewide level? Would you prefer it were left to local government officials to make their own policies on these cameras? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

