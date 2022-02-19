WICKFORD, R.I. — At the Wickford Art Association’s current photography exhibit, traditional photographs are on display — but so are pictures that were manipulated, digitally altered, and/or printed onto materials like metal.
The show runs through March 6, and it’s devoted entirely to photography. Sixty-three photos were chosen out of 132 entries, and WAA’s Gallery Director Maria Masse said a wide range of pieces are featured.
“There are figural representations, there are abstractions, there are landscapes,” Masse said. “It’s just a wide range of skilled photographers using their artistic eye to capture the world.”
Among those unique pieces is a photo of a hooded merganser duck taken as the sun rose over a pond in Mystic last fall. The sunlight hit the bird at “just the right spot,” photographer Owen Ehrlich said, illuminating the duck and contrasting it with a dark background.
Ehrlich used heat to transfer the image onto a piece of metal through a process called “dye sublimation.” He said putting the picture on metal rather than paper allowed its colors to pop.
“I just thought, it really might make the picture glow,” Ehrlich said. “And that’s really the feeling I got when I got the print back.”
Ehrlich’s photo happened by chance — he was out for a walk and came across the duck. But other pictures featured in the show, such as photos of flowers taken by Marjorie Lamphear, were staged.
Lamphear said she started staging photos last winter, when she was cooped up in her house because of the coronavirus pandemic. She bought a “real camera,” she said, and started experimenting.
Now, three of her staged photos made it into Wickford Art Association’s photography show.
Among those photos is a picture of flowers. For the shot, Lamphear used materials around her house to create what she called an “up-close macro shot” of bubbles reflecting a flower underneath them.
Lamphear’s art is inspired by the work of photographer Charles Needle, and she said she likes working with flowers because they give her a chance to slow down and experiment.
“They don’t run away from me, like animals, and so I can play. That’s what I love about the photography that I’ve learned to do, is I can play with my subject and try different things and experiment,” Lamphear said. “That’s what I enjoy doing, because it’s a way of slowing down and really seeing more deeply and focusing in and just trying different things.”
Submissions to the show were judged by an outside juror: photographer Shane Gutierrez. WAA board of directors President John Pitocco said he chose Gutierrez because of the depth and breadth of his photography knowledge.
Pitocco took a continuing education class from Gutierrez, which is when he first met him. He said he greatly respects his opinion and likes that his work and knowledge is diverse.
“He has a really good pulse on what’s going on, and the photography trends, and up-and-coming artists, and things like that,” Pitocco said.
And the work was judged using a two-step process: Entrants submitted digital images of their photos, and Gutierrez chose the ones that would be in the show. When the acceptees were notified, they printed their pictures, framed them, and submitted physical copies — then Gutierrez chose the winners based on the finished products.
Pitocco said that process allows a juror to take a picture’s framing and finishing touches into consideration, as those factors contribute to its overall look.
“Printing can be really challenging,” Pitocco said. “And that’ll make or break an image.”
Lamphear and Ehrlich both won awards for their work, as did photographer Gerry Matteo, who submitted a photo of children she took while traveling through a village in Laos about two years ago.
Matteo said she saw the children looking at something — she didn’t see what it was — and laughing, so she started snapping her camera.
“I just always liked the picture,” Matteo said. “I thought it was a very spontaneous photograph, and it just seemed to tell a little bit of a story.”
Though a wide range of subject matter and styles are present in the photography show, Masse said themes of movement, color and technical prowess are woven throughout it. And attendees can expect to see around 25 photos taken by students at North Kingstown High School as well.
Overall, Masse said, the show has a wide range of works that will help the viewer expand their definition of what “photography” is.
“To focus this exhibit specifically on photography, I think it really draws the viewer in a new way into looking at what the potentials are in photography,” Masse said. “You look at them and you feel like ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is a photograph.’”
