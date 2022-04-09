SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Crunchem Hall’s motto is: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.” Miss Trunchbull believes deeply in that idea.
At South Kingstown High School, though, a group of young performers this weekend will challenge that thought in their presentation of “Matilda,” the story of a very bright and rebellious little girl who has special powers to make things move.
“It is really a high-energy show that’s the kind I like and the kids like. There is something for everyone in it,” said theater teacher Ryan Muir, who is coordinating the production with more than 60 students from throughout the school.
Beyond just providing fun, theater production for students taps into a variety of learning experiences, according to the American Alliance of Theatre and Education. Production manager and student, Ed O’Malley, 17 and a senior, agreed.
“I’m learning a lot about doing it,” he said, noting he’s also taking those production and tech skills to his involvement with the nearby Contemporary Theater Company where this summer he will be a stage manager for that theater’s production of the “NeverEnding Story.”
Seventeen-year-old Finely Totten, a senior, plays Matilda. It’s a chance to make a mark before leaving high school in this right-of-passage production for seniors by the school’s Rebel Theater Group.
“I always wanted a lead role and this is just awesome,” she said last week as students spent an entire day in full-bore rehearsal in the school’s darkened auditorium. Designs of books dotted the stage and teens milled about reciting lines as they prepared to deliver their parts.
Mischievous Matilda
The play is based on the 1988 children’s book by the same name and written by Roald Dahl. Matilda’s parents, Mr and Mrs Wormwood, have no time for her and treat her as a nuisance. She spends most of her time reading books from the library astonishingly quickly.
Matilda also creates her own stories and is mischievous. Things are no better at school and she also engages with tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall’s psuedo-Latin motto: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.”
Matilda finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey. Though well-intentioned, the teacher is shy and fragile. Five-year-old Matilda wants to stand up the adults in her world and, while doing it, discovers her own remarkable powers.
Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson — that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.”
Agatha Trunchbull is played by Ethan Utterback, 17, a senior. He is ready to dive into the role specifically played by a male to give the female character a hybrid appearance coupled with an inherent harsh attitude called for in the script.
“I like the transformation it brings in the role with certain voices. The lights, the sound, the stage, I’m really into this story. It all gives you inspiration to give it your best,” he said.
To get it right, he’s watched and read about many performances of Trunchbull by other performers and on in New York’s Broadway theater circuit, he said. In Spring 2013 “Matilda The Musical” opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.
It also has received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical — at the time, the most such awards ever won by a single show. At the 2013 Tony Awards, the show won five awards, including the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.
Part of its attraction, as Muir pointed out, is the action on the stage. That has drawn South Kingstown High School senior Anna Blaney, 17, to perform in it.
“What I love is that I get to do a lot of dancing,” said Blaney, who as show dance captain coordinates performers‘ routines. She also plays an emotional acrobat, too.
Dancing so much a part of teenage expression, whether in formal ways or just with friends gathered together, also drew Stella DeSimone, 17, and a senior. She has the parts of “big kid” and “parent.”
“In school you go to class, and at the end of the day you go to the auditorium and just decompress with your friends,” she said about the added benefit of performing beyond acting and dancing.
Close of Another Curtain
For these students and many other seniors, this play starts the close of a curtain on a performance never to be repeated. The end of their high school years. The play’s meaning captures as much that emotion as living through an intense theater production, these students said.
In addition is legacy, but not the kind about being remembered. It’s instead about an obligation to help younger members of the school’s ensemble.
“Since I was a freshman, I looked up to the seniors doing this. Now we are here, and it’s the opposite with the freshmen looking up to us. It’s so crazy,” she said.
Her quizzical look appearing on her face captured her sentiments about understanding both through her final high school production, moving on to college and preparing others coming after her that the passage of time is real. Parts of life cannot be reclaimed.
Finely, with a serious look replacing her smile, said, “We want to set a good example for them.” Her other top cast members, standing by her, nodded as smiles faded into serious expressions.
“Yeah,” said a few others, looking off into the distance of an open sunny sky on a chilly afternoon almost the appearance of the change in the lives in front of them.
“So many thoughts are going on about this last show for us. The past four years — it’s been my main expression of being myself and it’s bittersweet that it’s ending, There’s a chill in it all,” said Blaney.
