NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Red can be a powerful color, invoking emotions of passion, anger, love and other strong emotions, and the color and its many interpretations are the theme of this month’s exhibit at the Wickford Art Association, “Seeing Red,” which debuted Feb. 7 and runs through March 1.
The exhibit features 68 pieces curated by Providence-based artist and T’s Restaurant co-founder Anthony Tomaselli, an artist and a frequent juror with the association who chose from 168 submissions covering a wide array of interpretations for the all media gallery.
“We thought that he would actually be a terrific match because he has a very interesting use of red as both an accent color and it’s very prevalent in most of his paintings,” Gallery Director Catherine Gagnon said. “It’s a very vivid color for him, so we basically invited him to join us as the jurist and he agreed.”
“I thought it was a good theme and people responded quite nicely,” Tomaselli said. “They did a great job with the theme and the execution of the works.”
As an all media exhibit, including photography, the Wickford Art Association invited artists to give their take on the color red in whatever medium they chose, whether it was through painting, sculptures, photography or a combination of different mediums.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how the artists themselves interpret the color red and how they choose to represent it in their individual pieces,” Gagnon said before the exhibit’s premiere.
Tomaselli is no stranger to the WAA, often serving as juror for their annual Art of the Ocean State exhibition and teaching workshops at the gallery, including an upcoming workshop in June.
“We have a good relationship,” Tomaselli said. “I like to support the local arts groups, so I’ve been around a while and I’m very supportive of them and my name comes up now and then to jury shows for them.”
The exhibit had an opening night reception on Feb. 7, where awards were handed out for the top pieces as juried. “It’s A Metaphysical Thing,” a soft pastel piece by Sharon LeFebvre took home the top honors and $150 cash prize. Second place and $100 went to Daniel Forster’s photography piece “Spinaker Hoist,” while Trish Hurley’s oil painting “Roses Are Red” took home the third place spot and a $75 cash prize.
Honorable mentions and $35 cash prizes were given to Linda Finnerty’s cold wax and oil mixed media painting “Red Barns, Blowing Blizzard” and Vera Gierke’s collage “Does The Pope Wear Prada?,” while non-cash Juror’s Awards were handed to Dianne E. Miller and Patricia Szydlo for their acrylic “Round About” and pastel “Finale” pieces respectively.
The exhibit is open during WAA’s normal gallery hours of 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1. Those whose pieces were accepted into the exhibit or purchased pieces featured in it can pick them up from the gallery at 36 Beach Street on March 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The next exhibit will be “March Into Art,” an all-media except photography open juried exhibit that will be juried by Attleboro Arts Museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett and run from March 6 to March 29.
