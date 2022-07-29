SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. —Director Kenny Ingram and his cast brought laughs, smooth dance moves and a few hours of melodies that reached the rafters of Theater By The Sea as it opened a run of the classic “Cinderella.”
So much talent came from the stage in equal measure that the audience kept interrupting performers with applause and cheers unlike most musicals this summer in the 89-year-old barn theater on Cards Pond Road.
“It’s like Aladdin let the genie out of the bottle,” commented New Yorker and native South Kingstown resident Paige Munroe, 30, visiting relatives and stopping by to catch the musical. She’s young enough to have seen it many times on television as she grew up and was part of homemade plays with sisters Veronica and Christine.
“I think this was done very well and the singing was just great,” she said after the performance, which earned a prolonged standing ovation from the audience.
This Tony Award-winning Broadway production brings modern sensibilities with the theatrical imagination for both performers and the audiences. The set designs created in real-time what the imagination might conjure when a pumpkin becomes a carriage.
The upbeat music and the expected well-known storyline had before the start a happily ever-after ending, but the audience seemed to relive the story as if first hearing it.
It goes with gusto after the real need many people feel for something good after ups and downs for a kind and worthy person. When the slipper fits, all is well with the world. Change miraculously occurs in opposing forces and we feel — at least in fantasy for a while — that a dream has come true. The seemingly impossible is possible.
Songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago” are included in this production to appeal to an audience of any age. So, too, do the characters whose ethnicity includes African-Americans, Caucasians and others.
Perhaps one standout singer and actress that overshadowed Cinderella (Ophelia Rivera) — if the audiences’ cheers for each number are any gauge — is Laura Yen Solito who played Marie, first beggar of the woods and then enchantress.
She encouraged Cinderella when all seemed lost, helped her to build self-esteem and gave her wishes that opened the door to the impossible becoming possible and then the fairy tale ending. A pumpkin became a carriage, mice turned into horses, a fox (Kevin Ivey Morrison) and raccoon (Wyatt Slone) into footmen, and you know the rest.
However, Yen Solito’s duets with Rivera in their linked-together roles filled the old wooden barn with warmth amid air conditioning that made viewing possible. Their on-target pitches in sound, melody, tone evoked emotions that were obvious by the smiles of the audience at the intermission break
Ingram brought a tight complementary connection between the spoken words in the musical to the singing itself through his talents not only as a director, but also as an actor and choreographer.
The theme he promised during rehearsals — kindness and kindness juxtaposed against cruelty — punctuated nearly every scene in both subtle and direct ways. It reminded the audience, as Ingram intended, of sharp contrasts today on political and cultural stages.
By contrast, he has said, he wanted people to feel that the extremes didn’t need to be — as the turning point in Cinderella showed when she told her stepmother at the end she forgave her for all the cruelty.
Prince Topher came around to that insight through the gentleness and presence of the appearing and disappearing Cinderella as well as the eventually understanding of the deception of his lord chancellor, Sebastian (Russell Garrett).
“There’s a genuineness that resonates with Topher as the princely type,” Munroe observed about a show that resonates from her childhood.
Lord Pinkelton (Nigel Richards) also let his voice and acting bring to life in an oversized way his role as the Topher’s watchman and Sebastian’s second-in-command and the herald for all important events. At the end, he’s also the clergyman — in full regalia — who marries the prince and Cinderella.
A shout-out must go to Kat Gold of North Kingstown who played Charlotte, one of Cinderella’s two step-sisters. She was funny, bringing a vernacular, such as when the always-criticizing and ego-centric step-mother (Gay Willis) was berating Cinderella and suddenly blurts out, “Why don’t I have any friends?”
Charlotte replies with disdain, “Face it, Moma, you are well-versed in the art of ridicule.”
During intermission, Ingram milled about outside the theater with some friends. Yes, he can make some fine-tuning here and there, but showtime had arrived.
“They did it, they are really good and the kindness just keeps coming through. We have to be kind to ourselves and to others, we can re-invent ourselves all the time,” he said.
Bill Hanney, theater owner and executive producer who chose this show to present, said, “Although many people naturally assume this is a show geared toward children, this new adaptation, which recently played on Broadway, truly has something for everyone…I think our audiences will find this updated take on the classic to be quite a crowd pleaser.”
“Cinderella” will run until August 13. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., with special times on Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a special added matinee performance on Wednesday, August 10 at 2 p.m.
The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck. For ticket prices and purchases visit theatrebythesea.com or call (401) 782-8587.
