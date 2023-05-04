WARWICK, R.I. — On first impression, Lucy Kirkwood’s play “The Children” poses a single question: What would we be willing to do in the face of an environmental disaster?
The playwright gives us three characters, Rose, Robin and Hazel, who are grappling with that question in light of a responsibility to the children of future generations. In the process of sorting through their responses — and our own — the play reveals its depth.
The thoughtful, evocatively staged production now at the Sandra Feinstein Gamm Theatre follows Kirkwood’s lead in letting us put ourselves in the characters shoes and leaving us to come to our own conclusions. That gives us lots to talk and think about.
“The Children” turns into 90 powerful minutes of theater, directed and performed at The Gamm with appealing authenticity. The characters are our fellow honorable and flawed human beings, not archetypes out to teach us a lesson, unless it’s compassion.
Serious stuff, but fear not. Humor and an intriguing revelation of secrets put some air into the proceedings.
The story begins when Rose drops in — after a 38-year absence — on Robin and Hazel, her longtime friends and former co-workers. Rose, in fact, is godmother to the couple’s first-born, although Rose describes her role as more “nondenominational slush fund” than godmother, an example of Kirkwood’s sense of humor.
The reunion is cramped, however, by effects of a Fukushima-like nuclear disaster, something all three understand only too well as now retired nuclear engineers and, in Rose’s case, a physicist.
There is an awkwardness to their reunion that suggests tension, which we gradually come to understand is related to their long-ago connections. Actor Steve Kidd — making his Gamm directing debut — keeps a sure hand on that subtle tension and the way the past comes up in present discussions.
Robin and Hazel are coping with life after the disaster, despite only sporadic electricity, tainted water and altered food supply, until Rose arrives with a proposal more life-changing than any of those day-to-day accommodations.
Without revealing everything, some topics already may be obvious, like the environment and its ruination. After all, the characters have nature-related names: Robin, Rose and Hazel (although she is not a witch).
Their friendships are complicated, and the characters are both warm and wary toward one another. The actors — real-life couple Phyllis Kay and Richard Donelly as Rose and Robin, respectively, and Candice Brown as Hazel — make those mixed emotions come across as genuine and spontaneous.
The cooler/warmer dichotomy is continued in Jessica Hill Kidd’s set design depicting Hazel and Robin’s cozy-but-compromised English seaside cottage, where the plumbing is finicky and the furnishings look old. At a preview performance on a rainy Sunday, Mother Nature’s periodic addition of noisy downpours actually added to the atmosphere.
Finally, even as we’re left to sort out our reactions to the play and Rose’s proposal, the playwright leaves us fairly sure of what two characters, maybe all three, will do, which is a satisfying conclusion.
Performed without an intermission, “The Children” draws us into the world of Hazel, Robin and Rose, and then puts us out to reflect on our own beautiful but fragile planet and our responsibility to future generations.
The Gamm’s production is well acted, vividly staged and compelling. In other words, great theater.
Performances of “The Children” continue through May 14 at The Gamm Theatre in Warwick. Tickets are $55-$65 and available online at gammtheatre.org/children or by calling (401) 723-4266. For information on discounts and Friday night pay-what-you-can rush tickets, visit gammtheatre.org/discounts.
