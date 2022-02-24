PROVIDENCE, R.I. – In 1994, singer-actor-author Rose Weaver portrayed Billie Holiday in Trinity Repertory Company’s production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.” Holiday was 44 years old in the play.
Now Weaver is cast as Aunt Esther in August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” which opens tonight at Trinity Rep. Aunt Ester is 285 years old.
The age difference is amusing, but director Jude Sandy, a resident member of the Trinity company, “is not trying to make me old and decrepit,” Weaver, 73, said during a phone call during a rehearsal break.
“Jude wants me to dig into the depth of the character, not going into tricks,” she said.
Chronologically, “Gem of the Ocean” is the first in Wilson’s 10-play American Century Cycle, with each play covering African-American experiences over a decade of the 20th century. Two years ago, Trinity produced the last play in the cycle, “Radio Golf,” which is set in 1997. Esther was gone by then, but revered in memory; in “Gem,” she’s back, although aged beyond reality.
“A lot of the play is in the mythical, spiritual realm,” Weaver explained. “She (Esther) carries a lot of history, and she remembers it…. I embody the spirit of all those years. The spirit of our ancestors, the struggles of slavery, the struggles of Africa, the struggles of the Civil War, when we thought we’d get more freedom.”
Aunt Ester also is known for “soul cleansing,” and in the play a character known as Citizen Barlow goes to her for help. Citizen is struggling with a secret guilt, and Aunt Esther sends him on a journey to the City of Bones as he seeks redemption.
Weaver explains, “It’s important for Black Americans to know their past (in order) to know who they are.”
It’s also important, Weaver said, for her to know Aunt Ester’s past and who she is. That understanding actually helps her commit her lines to memory.
“I’ve been doing a lot of research to figure out who that person is, what her life was like, what’s going on in her heart or head,” she said. She draws on her own experience: “I’ve lived through Jim Crow, I’ve been discriminated against. Holding on to ancestor worship, remembering them gives us a certain amount of strength,” she said.
But even at her advanced age, “Esther appreciates life. She has a sense of humor; all the characters have a sense of humor. There is laughter in this play.”
There also is music. “The spirituals are just really heartfelt,” Weaver says. “That’s what’s important; they’re coming from the soul.”
The last time Weaver appeared at Trinity Rep was in 2001in another August Wilson play, “The Piano Lesson.” Her career also took her to California in the 1980s and 1990s for film and television roles.
Ironically, she doesn’t have to travel that far these days. When the pandemic hit, Weaver moved back to her native Georgia to be close to family and discovered Trilith Studios is about a 10-minute drive from her home in Fayetteville, and Tyler Perry Studios is a half-hour away in Atlanta.
“But I planned to commute between Georgia and Providence like I used to do between Los Angeles and Providence,” she noted. She’s looking forward to a collaboration with Aurea Ensemble in Providence this April and the release of a movie, “About Fate,” with actors Emma Roberts and Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, who plays her husband, she said. Pitts-Wiley, co-founder of Mixed Magic Theater in Pawtucket, also appears with her in “Gem of the Ocean.”
But right now, her focus is on Trinity Rep. “Jude is amazingly sensitive and supportive,” she says of her director. “And this is the most loving company around. It’s a joy.”
Performances of “Gem of the Ocean” are Feb. 24-March 27 at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St. Tickets start at $27 and are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 351-4242 or online at trinityrep.com/buy-tickets. For information about health and safety protocols, visit trinityrep.com/health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.