It’s officially December and that means we’re in the thick of the holiday season. The giving of gifts, spending time with loved ones and perhaps some mistletoe kissing is happening all over. There’s also Christmas songs being played on the radio, in stores and in certain outdoor shopping areas as well. To bring those songs to the stage, Maddie Poppe will be coming to the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich Saturday night at 8 p.m. Folks might know Poppe from her being the winner of the 16th season of American Idol back in 2018.
We had a talk ahead of the show about taking this show on the road for the first time, growing up in a musical environment, instruments that are harder to play than others and what people can expect this Saturday night.
Rob Duguay: What made you want to take the “Acoustic Christmas” show on the road and make a nationwide tour out of it? A year ago you did one in your home state of Iowa so what made you want to take this theme to other parts of the country?
Maddie Poppe: Last year was just a tour of Iowa and that was so much fun and I also put out a Christmas album during that time as well. I haven’t toured outside of my home state since fall of 2019 so it was time to get back out there and everything just seemed to fall into place. I’m excited to check out a bunch of new cities this year.
RD: Especially with the pandemic’s effect on everything I can only imagine how excited you are for this tour. How would you describe your musical upbringing while growing up in Iowa? Did you grow up singing in town fairs?
MP: My dad has always been involved in music ever since I can remember. He was in bands and he always had people over to record stuff, music was always around the house. It was never something that he wanted to force us into, he didn’t want us to feel like we had to be involved in music but I think it’s something that he always hoped would happen. I asked for a guitar for my birthday when I was in third grade and I got one. I thought it was cool for a day and then I realized it was way too hard so I put it down.
I didn’t pick it up again until I was 14 and I wanted to learn one song so I picked it up again and I never put it down. That was when I started taking it more seriously, I would sing in church and I would get up to sing in my dad’s band. I started gigging on my own and that turned into me competing in singing competitions too.
RD: Very cool. You’re also a multi-instrumentalist due to playing the guitar, piano and ukulele. Was guitar the first ever instrument you started playing in your teens or was it one of the other two at an earlier age?
MP: When I was really young, my sister took piano lessons and because she was doing it I wanted to take piano lessons. I ended up hating it, it was so hard because I never got the hang of reading music. My sister could read music and she still can read music, if you put a sheet down in front of her she can play it. I never put in the time to learn how to do that, even in high school band when I played the baritone I would just write the number of how many fingers to put down. I kind of always cheated my way through it when I had to read music, so piano came first and then guitar and then ukulele. If I were to go back, I would have done ukulele first because it’s definitely the easiest and there’s not as much tension on your fingers.
RD: I can totally see that, especially with it being a smaller instrument. How would you describe the experience of competing in and winning American Idol and what’s the best advice you can give for anyone who is thinking of taking part in the competition?
MP: That experience was so great for me and it was so much fun. I met so many people, I made so many awesome relationships and it opened more doors than I could even imagine so it was a really great experience. The one piece of advice I would give to someone is to just be yourself, I know it sounds really corny and I know people probably don’t want to hear that over and over and over again but it’s so true. It’s really the one thing that I took away from that among a few other things, it’s important to be yourself and do what you want to do, stick to your guns and be confident.
RD: That’s great advice. What can people expect from the “Acoustic Christmas” show when it comes to the Greenwich Odeum on December 4th?
MP: They can expect to hear my whole Christmas album from last year and some new Christmas songs that I’ve never done before. I also plan on playing a bunch of my own originals and I got a keyboard player with me who is going to be doing some really cool stuff. It’s more than just me and my guitar which is very exciting.
