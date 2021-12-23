During the second half of 2021, Red Dress Records has experienced a ton of growth. The Hope Valley based music collective and record label has added a blog to their arsenal via reddressrecords.com. The blog includes album reviews, music features, music playlists and intriguing interviews. With a primary focus on Rhode Island’s music scene, it’s been exciting to see this DIY effort reach new levels and become a viable entity in the local community. This excitement makes 2022 look pretty bright for the organization.
I recently took some time to catch up and reflect with co-founders Jordan Sereno and Neil Redmond about the growth of Red Dress Records, getting different folks involved, a podcast that hasn’t gotten off the ground yet and looking to start booking and organizing their own shows.
Rob Duguay: Since the last time we talked in May, Red Dress Records has grown in both its roster and in blog content. How would each of you describe the evolution of the collective and the label over the past six months?
Jordan Sereno: Honestly it’s been very gratifying, I think. Neil, Stephen Heredia-Smith, Tony Nimmo and I have been putting a lot of legwork in for a long time with the intent never being anything major. We all just wanted to establish a big club for all of our friends and our friends’ bands to be able to kind of mesh, collaborate and be able to create stuff that not many people would have access to normally. Neil had brought it up to me the other day, something about how not every band has access to getting written about in a blog, having video content and music distribution. We collaborate in order to do that and it’s been very gratifying to see the community really start to love us back, we’ve been giving a lot of love out so it’s nice to have it reciprocated.
RD: I’ve definitely noticed that myself lately from what I’ve seen post about Red Dress Records on social media. The content has definitely mixed it up a bit with Holly Alice from Bubblegum Punk writing for the blog, Jordan has been doing a few album reviews and Tony does an 8Tracks Spotify playlist that he started writing as a post recently so it’s more like an interactive feature. How has it been incorporating this kind of content and brainstorming for new ideas of what to put on the blog?
Neil Redmond: To me, the blog has always been a spot for creativity. I understand that as much as musicians want to focus on music, there are so many other aspects of the art that are ripe for putting in those creative juices. The blog is a spot where people can put in effort in a completely different way. Like you said, Tony makes these amazing blog posts of history mixes that I don’t think have any other place. Same thing with Holly, her interviews are completely different from the other things we’re doing.
When I do the editing for the blog I usually let more of a creative voice shine through than what you get with a typical publication. Part of integrating the blog is integrating people’s voices.
RD: It’s cool that you have these various points of view from people of different backgrounds which makes the content unique. How has it been with everyone involved working remotely? Are you doing a lot of Zoom chats? Do you have a never ending email thread of ideas?
NR: Both, in fact I still call it a “band meeting” because ever since I left to go to New Orleans we’ve replaced what would have meant band practice with Red Dress Records meetings.
JS: Really nothing for us changed with Neil moving down south, before he left we were already doing everything remotely. We have a group chat, we have a Google Drive and we mostly do our meetings via Facebook Messenger.
RD: What’s the status of Red Dress Radio? It still says on the website that it was supposed to come out during the summer, but it never did. I remember the last time we talked you had this vision of it being 15 minute short videos. Do you have any plans for it next year or are you still trying to figure out what it’s exactly going to be?
JS: Damn, I really gotta take that photo down off the homepage. Red Dress Records over time has developed and served completely different purposes. We started as a distributor, we moved to media and blogs and now since we have the blog thing down we kind of want to branch out. What we want to do about Red Dress Radio is that the aspect we were missing before is doing it live, which is what I ultimately want to do. That’s not official yet but I feel like it’ll be a lot more organic and a lot easier to do with there being no editing involved which was a big hurdle for us last time. We are also working on trying to book shows and work as a promotions company as well, especially for our own bands and really just any bands we find to be awesome.
RD: That’s really cool, best of luck with that going forward. Along with Red Dress Radio and booking shows under the Red Dress Records name, what else do you have planned for 2022?
NR: One of the things that I really enjoy about Red Dress Records is our completely unconventional promotion. This past summer we did a promotion called “Streaming Wars” for The Dirty Birds which was essentially a way to get fans to listen to their favorite song and we had tiers of prizes we put out as people listened to them. This eventually culminated into The Dirty Birds live album so the way we approached this was completely unique and we literally had artists at each other’s throats. It was the funniest thing and people really enjoyed participating online so I would love to in the coming year to come up with more promotion ideas that’s really engaging in off-kilter ways.
JS: That’s very much what we try to do. We try to really engage with the artists in our community and we want to make it as interesting as possible.
