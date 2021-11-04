SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Contemporary Theater Company is expanding with a new rehearsal studio that will help the ensemble broaden and further develop its offerings to the community, says Chris Simpson, CTC executive director.
“We are at a limit at what our (present) facilities will allow,” Simpson said about the construction of the new building that is an addition to its existing and much smaller space for meetings, office space and rehearsals.
Planning for the addition began more than a year and a half ago with final approvals from the town coming this past March. Construction on the 1,250-square-foot building has a $450,000 price tag before costs started increasing earlier this year, Simpson said.
This new building will provide about 800 square feet for rehearsals and some limited classroom area on the second floor with the first floor having an expanded administrative office area, a new bar and kitchen area that replaces cramped quarters in the front of the main theater.
However, he said, there will be a new and exciting treatment for the outside of the building, which is adjacent to CTC’s frequently used outdoor patios.
For the first time in its more-than-decade-old history in providing performances, CTC will have two outdoor balconies overlooking the patio, he said. The audience will be able to sit in those balconies and have an different view of the productions from a place other than the same level as the performers.
Simpson said that the new building will be named the “Jean Mason Carpenter Rehearsal Room” in honor of this local resident who died earlier this year. She had been a long-time supporter and director at the CTC.
“She really helped to make us who we are today,” Simpson said. She was well known for her career as a musician and music educator. She was a piano and voice instructor, collaborative pianist, composer, and music director.
She was involved in youth orchestras for the Rhode Island Philharmonic, taught at Lincoln School in Providence, and worked as a piano instructor at the University of Rhode Island. She organized solo festivals and evaluation festivals, and served as chair for the regional National Piano Playing Auditions for National Piano Guild.
She also was artistic director and accompanist with the South County Chamber Singers. With Contemporary Theater Company, she music directed numerous shows most notably “Sweeney Todd” for which she was honored as Best Musical Director in 2016 by Motif Magazine.
She also directed “Candide” at Contemporary Theater as part of the area-wide “Leonard Bernstein Centenary Celebration” she initiated and produced.
“It’s really a fitting tribute to a person who was so important to this theater and whose passing we feel deeply,” said Simpson.
Beyond just this expansion, future plans include other changes with different buildings in the CTC compound area, which is just off 323 Main Street and borders the Saugatucket River.
In 2012 the theater announced that it moved into the then location of Hera Gallery. It opened with a nearly 100-seat renovated theater, a new lobby and entryway in addition to new workspace and restrooms.
That announcement came after seven years of existence for the nomadic CTC, which had performed in more than a dozen venues in South Kingstown and Narragansett.
At the time, CTC founder Simpson said, “This new theater places us at the heart of our vibrant downtown district while providing us space to grow. The fact that Wakefield is a great walking community, it’s something that we’ve been looking at for a while. When the opportunity came, it seemed like a no-brainer.”
Today he and Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, see that as an investment well worth taking.
“Every increase to those business enterprises on main street,” Viele said, “brings new life. Businesses that have seen the transformation and success of bringing life to that main street are building on it, like the Contemporary Theater.”
Simpson said, “We’ve made miracles happen by our passion as an ensemble, volunteers who support us, our audience who is committed to us and sometimes just sheer will power in space not conveniently well suited now after almost a decade,” Simpson said.
“It’s now time for a change,” he added.
