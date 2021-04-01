NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For as long as North Kingstown resident Brendan Higgins can remember, he wanted to be a wrestler like his idol, WWE Hall of Famer “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant.
“When I was a kid, I was totally obsessed with wrestling. I loved all the other sports — like the Red Sox and the Patriots — but I was totally obsessed with wrestling,” Higgins said. “It was head and shoulders above all the other sports and (that love) never really went away, all through my teens and into my 20s. It actually got so bad I had to start doing it, so I went to a local wrestling school in Freetown, Massachusetts and ended up wrestling for 12 years.”
As Knuckles Nelson, Higgins wrestled around the region, nation and as far away as Japan from 1994 to 2003 in a wide variety of circuits, including the Central Wrestling Association, National Wrestling Association, World Championship Wrestling and even some appearances in the World Wrestling Federation, now known as the WWE. In the NWA, he was one of the most dominant tag team wrestlers of the late 90s, taking home the NWA World Tag Team Championship on three different occasions with three different partners between 1998 and 1999.
“It was my childhood dream to be a wrestler, and to get to fulfill that was pretty amazing, and to be able to actually become a world champion in wrestling,” Higgins said. “Looking back on it now, it was a long time ago, and if it wasn’t for wrestling magazines and the internet, I would’ve thought I dreamed the whole thing. It was just such a wild ride and such a really fun time in my life.”
Outside of the ring, however, Higgins has endured battles with temper, rage, addiction, divorce and loss, as well as issues at his job as a RIPTA bus driver. He was trying to find his inner peace, which led him to pick up yoga in 2014.
“I had a really long run in the gym and in the weight room and I was looking for a new activity to replace that, and that’s when I found yoga and I started going to Rhode Island Power Yoga right here in North Kingstown,” Higgins said. “Since then, I’ve been to yoga studios all over the planet and I consider RIPY my favorite yoga studio by far.”
As much as yoga has helped him in his journey, Higgins said he was still struggling to truly find his inner peace, which eventually led him to take a trip on his beloved Harley-Davidson down to Virginia to meet Valiant in 2018 and down under in Australia to meet and tour with his favorite rock band, Electric Mary, and their singer Rusty Brown in 2019. He has since built lasting friendships with both men, and the experience led him to chronicle his journeys in a new book, “Waking Up: From the Wrestling Ring to the Yoga Mat.”
“All of the questions that I was looking for answers to in life, I found them all and I talk about them all in the book and I go into great detail on that too, but it wasn’t just yoga,” Higgins said. “It wasn’t just talking to Jimmy Valiant. It wasn’t just going to Australia. It was a combination of everything that built up to something at the end.”
The 370 page book tells the story of Higgins’ journey so far, and it isn’t afraid to shy away from tough and personal topics such as his battles with rage, addiction, failed relationships and issues with passengers he’s witnessed and/or dealt with as a bus driver.
“This book is extremely honest,” Higgins said. “I talk about problems with addiction, I talk about problems with a bad temper, I talk about divorce, I talk about a lot of the things that would be considered troubling and maybe even disturbing to some people, but they were part of my story and I had to put them in the book.”
In particular, yoga has been a big part of his life since he first took up the practice seven years ago when he first attended a class at New England Power Yoga and instantly found a sense of community and understanding among his instructors.
“I was hopeful when I found yoga, that it would help me with a bad temper and rage and things that I struggled with for pretty much my whole life that went untreated, and when I started practicing at Rhode Island Power Yoga, there was this unique collection of teachers that taught,” Higgins said. “I got to know all of these people and they were all giving me all of this great advice — not to just me but to the whole class — but I was always really listening closely and yoga helped me a lot with those problems that I was talking about.”
Still, as much as it helped him, Higgins knew yoga wasn’t the solution to all of his problems. While at another low point and searching for more, he decided to look up Valiant. Thanks to a connection through his longtime best friend, former wrestler and radio host Jeff Katz, he was able to meet his childhood idol and form a bond with him in 2018.
“I just didn’t feel right inside, and so that’s what led me to jump on my bike and go down to meet him, and when I met him I was a perfect stranger and he welcomed me into his life immediately and was willing to listen to what was going on in my life,” Higgins said. “He offered me a lot of advice and a lot of things that he recommended that I try that might change some things about the way I felt. And I cover it all extensively in the book.”
To Higgins, who said the meeting inspired him to write a book and who returned to attend Valiant’s Boogie Wrestling Camp in 2019, his relationship with his idol has meant everything.
“He’s someone that, what ended up happening is he kind of met me along the path of my journey to find some peace in my life after the years of fighting and wrestling and everything and what he offered me was an opportunity to go deeper, to search even further,” Higgins said.
It was in that same vein that Higgins took the chance to go to Australia in 2019 to tour with his favorite band, Electric Mary, whose music he happened to stumble on by chance while out for a sunny South County summer ride on his Harley.
“A song came up on a Spotify playlist and the song was so powerful and it sounded so awesome to me that I pulled my bike over to the side of the road so I could look at the information on it,” Higgins said. “The name of the song was ‘Gasoline & Guns,’ and the name of the band was Electric Mary.”
He quickly found himself hooked on their music and began listening to them regularly.
“I really felt like the singer from the band was singing directly to me,” Higgins said. “His music was touching my soul and the words were all about things that I was going through. I was going through a divorce and about how incredibly painful that can be for everyone involved.”
This led him to reach out and write a message to the group’s Facebook page, which, much to his and his ex-wife’s surprise, got a response back from their lead singer, Brown.
“I guess my letter struck a chord with Rusty too, because he responded personally and he told me that was why he made music and he loved the connection and he turned out to be a wrestling fan too, so we started messaging each other back and forth,” Higgins said.
Brown would message Higgins from the road as he toured all over Europe and their friendship grew.
“He would be calling me up and just checking in, asking how I was doing and I asked him, ‘Why do you stay in touch like this?’ and he told me in his beautiful Australian accent that ‘you help me keep it real mate,’” Higgins said.
Shortly after, Brown told Higgins that Electric Mary would be doing an Australian tour and invited him to come join them, an offer he quickly accepted.
“I ended up going on tour with them and introduced them on stage in big cities like Melbourne and Brisbane and Sydney,” Higgins said. “It was just a once in a lifetime opportunity to go and actually hang out with my favorite band.”
Additionally, Higgins got another gift from the band in 2019 in the form of a Knuckles Nelson reference on their song “The Way You Make Me Feel” off their album, “Mother.”
“It was surreal because we had been friends for about three years by the time that this happened,” Higgins said. “Rusty said to me, ‘We’re going to be releasing a new album and I’ve got a surprise for you,’ and then he sent me the song, like a demo to it, and it was…How would you feel if your favorite band made a song and mentioned you in it? It was awesome.”
The music of Electric Mary plays extensively into the book, with many chapters starting off with lyrics from their songs or other works by Brown, and a reading playlist is included in the back pages with numerous Electric Mary songs, as well as music including Aerosmith, Bad Company, ZZ Top and more.
The book was released online on Feb. 11, his mother’s birthday, and almost as soon as it came out, Higgins said he began hearing from people about how it had already helped them.
“I have a lot of people that I’ve never met before in my life, strangers that send me email thanking me for (it because) they were dealing with the same things and I was able to help some people through,” Higgins said. “It makes me realize that the way I reached out to key people in my life, I was able to get so much help from certain people that now the shoe’s on the other foot and I’m able to do that for them, and it’s — you really can’t put a price tag on that. If anyone can call me up and say that they were struggling with whatever it may be and what they read in my book helped them, that’s pretty much as good as it gets.”
His book also got the attention of the Rhode Island General Assembly, with the State Senate and House of Representatives both issuing him citations congratulating him on the book on March 4.
“It felt like the two years I spent writing this book did not go unnoticed,” Higgins said. “To have the House of Representatives and the State Senate acknowledge the accomplishment of publishing my first book in my home state felt like a full circle had been completed. The truth has a way of being heard. In this book I told the truth.”
As for what his future holds, Higgins says he now feels he has found all of the tools he needs to achieve inner peace and maintain that feeling.
“The journey that I went on has helped me so much with my professional life, with my personal life and what I can see for myself now is, I know exactly what to do when I feel any of the old problems that might be coming to the surface — I know exactly how to deal with them and how to handle them and I actually found a way to treat just about everything that was wrong with me without medication or therapy or self-help books, anything like that,” Higgins said. “I really feel like I found (that), and I would say that all of those things are probably good in their own right, but they really didn’t answer the questions that I needed answers to, but I did find them and that’s probably the biggest thing that came out of it..”
“Waking Up: From the Wrestling Ring to the Yoga Mat” is available on Amazon for $18.99 for a paperback copy or $8.99 for Kindle. For more information on Higgins and the book, visit his website, yogibiker.net.
