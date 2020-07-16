NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The sun shone brightly on Narragansett Sunday, with brief wind bursts coming off of the ocean, as Gazebo Park played host to the Narragansett Fine Art and Craft Show as around 2,500 people checked out paintings, prints, woodwork, glasses, ceramics, textiles and more from 30 artists and artisans from across Rhode Island while also maintaining social distance.
Safety was the name of the game for the art show, held for the first time by the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with its usual hosts, PVD Artisans Market of Providence and Bryce Studio of Pawtucket, with masks a requirement for entry at controlled gates which provided masks for those without them as well as hand sanitizer stations. Names and towns of patrons were taken to keep track of how many people were in the event at a given time to ensure the number didn’t exceed 250, while white lines were painted six feet away from the artist tents so that business could be conducted from a safe distance.
For Narragansett Chamber of Commerce Operations Manager Peg Fradette, the group saw an opportunity to host their first event since March while bringing art and artists back into the public.
“There always was an art show here in June, but it got canceled (this year) and so when the next phase of opening came forward, artists came to me and requested that we try to do one of these, so we said ‘let’s do it, let’s go for it’ and of course try to follow all of the regulations that are set forth because the town needs it, the visitors need it,” Fradette said. “It was a loss to not have an art show.”
The chamber has already had to shelve several of their annual events due to COVID, including Restaurant Week and the popular Rhode Island Calamari Festival, which was slated for early September. The arts community also hasn’t been spared, with many festivals and sales opportunities, including the famed Wickford Art Festival, being shelved, as well as individual impacts on the artists themselves, both in their personal and professional lives.
For many artists and artisans, Sunday marked their first true art show of the year during a normally busy time, something artists, such as Jade Sisti of Aloneintown from Providence, said provided some sense of normalcy again.
“Emotionally, it’s a big deal,” Sisti, who specializes in pop art pieces depicting Providence and pop culture fixtures and figures, said. “It makes me feel like I’m kind of back on track, a sense of normality because it’s been a struggle. It’s been difficult to not get out there and do the normal thing.”
Her mother, Nancy Sisti of Nancy’s Fancies, joined her daughter at the stand. Usually focused on aprons, bibs, bags, ponchos and other textiles, she’s dedicated much of her time and fabrics since February to creating masks, which were a fairly popular draw at the show.
“That’s what I’ve been doing most of the year, just masks,” Nancy Sisti said.
The time has certainly been a trying one for many, both physically and emotionally.
“This is our first show of the summer,” Jade Sisti said. “It’s difficult, it’s an emotional struggle kind of for an artist because I feel and my friends feel like ‘what’s the point’ and feel kind of useless. We don’t get to really feel like we’re expressing ourselves like we normally would, so we’ve got to stay positive, we’ve got to try our best, so it’s been tough.”
For some artists, such as North Kingstown resident Bill Beauchemin of BB Designs, which specializes in customized colorful woodwork and doing logos of businesses, sports teams and beaches, the slowdown has come with some benefits.
“I do a lot of this stuff outside of the office and I’ve had plenty of time to do it,” Beauchemin said.
For others, such as Burrillville resident Anita Bevans of Moonlight Jewelry, which specializes in turning sterling silver, hand-blown glass and natural stones, handcrafted jewelry inspired by “life, love, laughter and yoga,” losing the ability to sell at shows and interact with others has been “dismal.”
“Everyone was really geared up to get going in April-May, when a lot of shows start, and it’s been nothing (but) cancellation after cancellation,” Bevans said. “We’re really fortunate to be out today and we’re hoping that the public really does their diligence in keeping us out there because we can’t be out there unless (COVID-19 is) under control.”
As South Kingstown resident Sara Breslin of Sara Breslin Illustration and Portraiture, the situation has proved to be very much a mixed bag.
“Honestly it’s been kind of like a double-edged sword,” Breslin said. “It’s been wonderful to have all this free time to really spend working on my craft, but it’s been really taxing not being able to get out and be with people.”
Breslin, whose work specializes in illustrations and portraits depicting the female form and feminine energies, as well as strong tie-ins to discussing mental health and well-being, said a return to shows offers a positive sign and hope for the future, as well as a time to embrace new approaches.
“It means turning over a new leaf and kind of moving forward in a really good direction,” Breslin said. “I’m not interested in going back to the way things were, I’m happy to do things differently now.”
Being able to see and interact with people to discuss and purchase pieces also was a big help to many artists.
“It’s nice to be here, it’s beautiful to be out seeing people again,” Bevans said. “Being an artist and making and designing things, a lot of our joy comes from seeing other people interact with what we make, so it’s really nice to be here.”
In particular for Bevans, being able to be back among fellow artists and art lovers goes a long way.
“Being able to be part of the show community, being able to be part of a different community and bringing what we make to them is really what highlights us (as artists),” Bevans added.
Despite the occasional strong wind burst that forced artists and artisans to protect their crafts, the beautiful summer weather overall seemed to be a driving factor for attendees and artists alike.
“It’s a beautiful day, good crowd (and) people seem like they’re really happy to get out,” Beauchemin said.
Following the show, Fradette called the event “a terrific day” and praised patrons for following guidelines.
“Our team was struck by how cooperative everyone was by wearing masks and in giving us contact information regardless of age,” Fradette said. “Also, the patrons were particularly polite and helpful to all the artists when the wind gusts came to help them protect their works of art.”
“Overall it was a very enjoyable, positive event and the most asked question was when are you going to do it again,” Fradette added, thanking her chamber team, volunteers and co-sponsors as well as the Narragansett Town Council, the Narragansett Parks and Recreation Department and Westerly Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki for their help.
The chamber has no events currently scheduled, but Fradette said they are working on them and having more art shows in the future.
As for the artists, Breslin offered a piece of advice during these difficult times.
“Keep looking at art,” Breslin said. “It makes you happy and I know a lot of people are struggling right now (so) do what makes you happy.”
