WESTERLY, R.I. — After its annual holiday gift show was scaled down in 2020 over pandemic concerns — with limited hours and no opening reception — the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is bringing the event back in full force this month.
This year’s show, titled “Deck the Walls,” runs through Dec. 22 and is themed around gift-giving and holiday shopping. Prices are more affordable, and cards, handmade tree ornaments and seasonal décor are for sale.
“For the holiday show especially, I think the prices are really reasonable and small. A lot of the items provide wonderful gifts for people,” artist Posy Webber said. “In fact, sometimes when I go in there I end up buying a little bobble for my sister or my daughter or something, or myself.”
But anyone looking to pick up some artwork that isn’t holiday-focused is in luck, too: Artists are showing everything from paintings and mixed-media pieces to jewelry and felted globes at the show.
Among them is Webber, who is selling around six 12”x12” paintings. Three of them are paintings of peonies that she cut from her garden and set up in her studio, and a fourth, titled “Jump for Joy,” depicts dolphins.
Webber painted “Jump for Joy” based on a photo, but said she added her own creative flair.
“When you use a photo reference, you really have to use the photo to spark your imagination in order to abstract the image so it doesn’t come out looking like a photograph,” Webber said. “I like the viewer to see some of the process in the finished piece, so I don’t do real detailed work to make it look photo-realistic.”
During the Annual Holiday Art Show, pieces like Webber’s are displayed on panels, pedestals and easels in one wing of the Artists’ Co-Op building, while cards and other tchockey-type products can be found in the building’s other wing, said Co-Op Publicity Chair Jane Rollins.
Whether they’re shopping in one wing or the other, Rollins said anyone who visits the holiday show will find “something wonderful and different.”
For example, artist Madeline Azzopardi Beaudry is selling her “Glowing Globes.” She makes three different kinds of felted globes, each with battery-powered or plug-in lights inside them.
Beaudry is showing a wide variety of art in the show – not just her “Glowing Globes,” but silk scarves, hand-sculpted doll and fairy sculptures, mixed-media 2-dimensional art, and framed 2-dimensional art as well.
The artist started out in the gallery with felt and doll-making, but said over the years she learned other skills as well.
“No artist should really stand still with the same thing that they do over and over. They should really grow. So as you grow, you get into new horizons,” Beaudry said.”But there’s also some things that people really like that they come back for every year, so you like to have those things there for them, especially at a time like Christmas.”
One of those fan favorites, she said, is the Glowing Globes, which she sold out of on opening night the first time she showed them.
“I had to go home and make more,” Beaudry said. “So I made different kinds this year. Some of the same old ones, but also different ones.”
Another artist who is selling some of her most popular items at “‘Deck the Walls” is Mimi Huszer Fagnant, who is displaying bracelets, earrings and other jewelry.
Fagnant estimated that her most popular work at the show is earrings set in sterling silver with glass beads. But, she said, she’ll be showcasing her popular bracelets as well.
The bracelets are “half of a hook of metal, and the other half is a leather loop, and there’s a beautiful bead on it, that sits on top of your wrist,” Fagnant said.
She called her bracelets “more casual,” and said they come in lots of colors and designs and can be worn with anything.
Whether shoppers are in the market for jewelry, paintings, or something else entirely, Fagnant said the show has something for everyone.
“It’s a wide variety of styles, it’s a wide variety of items, a wide variety of color. I think there’s something for all ages,” Fagnant said. “I think that [guests are] gonna find something that they like, and have it be a reasonable price.”
Beaudry, too, said guests could likely do most of their Christmas shopping at Deck The Walls.
“It’s a nice place to go, if you just want a little peace and quiet and be surrounded by a lot of beautiful artwork,” Beaudry said. “It’s just a nice place to be, it’s a nice environment.”
