SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It seemed like a dream in which the blonde woman belting out lyrics to “You’ve Got a Friend” on Theatre By The Sea rehearsal studio stage was nearly identical to Carole King.
Her body swayed like King’s, her gestures looked unmistakably to be King’s and her voice — that voice — had that sound of an alto and an Aretha Franklin soprano.
“That was great, Carole. Let’s do that again,” said TBTS Director Michael Jablonski. For a moment, time seemed frozen from an actual interview with King years ago. When my brain fog cleared, Carole King was really Monet Sabel preparing for the TBTS production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” that opens this week.
The production portrays the story of Carole King’s climb to stardom as a singer-songwriter, starting when she is 16 and pitching her first song (“It Might As Well Rain Until September”) to New York music producer Don Kirshner, according to Stageagent’s description of the show.
Soon after, she meets her future husband and creative collaborator Gerry Goffin. In a musical whirlwind, the couple are married, King gives birth to their first child and the duo makes a name for themselves in the music business, knocking out hit after hit.
However, while their careers are on the rise, King’s personal life falls apart when Gerry announces that he wants to have an affair. As Carole tries to negotiate marriage, adultery and personal happiness, she is supported by friends and playful rivals, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann.
Although they all compete for number-one hits on the pop chart, King relies on their support to change her life and find her voice.
Set in the vibrant pop industry of the 1960s and early 1970s, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” features a tapestry of musical hits from the creative songwriting teams of King and Goffin, Weil and Mann, Stageagent points out.
In each of the TBTS rehearsal songs, Sabel and a variety of accompanying actors — all top singers in their own right — brought King, her life story and, most of all, her well-known singing to life.
As CBS News pointed out in 2012, “For baby boomers, her music was the soundtrack of a generation — songs that became standards for any age. Her most successful album, “Tapestry” was on the Billboard charts for six years, held the number one song for 15 consecutive weeks and became one of the best-selling albums of all time.”
Bill Hanney, owner and TBTS executive producer, has a pulse on that generation along with the tastes of a summer audience of followers from the tri-state region that come faithfully every to his 90-year-old barn theater on Matunuck’s Cards Pond Road.
“I have been a fan of Carole King’s music for many years,” said Hanney. “From the minute I became aware of ‘Beautiful,’ which not only showcases Carole King’s music, but also allows audiences to learn about her backstory, I knew I wanted to produce it. I am thrilled that we were able to procure the rights to include it as part of Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary.”
Along with Sabel, Jablonski gave the rehearsals a meticulous approach to performance and precision-oriented singing, dancing and acting. It was clear from the actual rehearsing and his comments to performers that he had a vision for delivering as close-to-reality as possible a show true to King, her singing and her life.
In an interview, the director pointed to the aim of this focused direction.
“What I love about this show is how much the lyrics are impactful for her and for the audience,” he said. “This is a show about transitions — watching the transitions of this woman’s life,” added Jablonski, who appeared as an actor in 2000 at TBTS in “West Side Story” and “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
In addition to the romantic and relationship rollercoaster ride with sweetheart Goffin, other aspects of her rollercoaster love life are captured directly and subtly.
It brings out the end of her marriage to Goffin which went from 1959 to a 1968 divorce. However, other ups and downs followed. She was next married to Charles Larkey from 1970 to until a divorce in 1976, followed by marriage in 1977 to Rick Evers who died in 1978 and Rick Sorenson whom she married in 1982 and divorced in 1989.
These and other experiences define the artist, her occasional reappearance on social issues and lyrics with a unique style of singing in songs still favorites decades after they were released.
Songs in TBTS production include unforgettable classics such as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up On The Roof,” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.”
A jukebox musical with a book by Douglas McGrath, the production had a pre-Broadway try-out in San Francisco, California, at the Curran Theatre in 2013. It was staged by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Josh Prince and musical direction by Jason Howland. Jessie Mueller played Carole King. The musical sold out its entire run.
Sabel said in an interview that she brings to the performance — beyond talented singing that draws a very modest acknowledgment from her — a desire to show King’s determination and resilience.
“My grandmother loved “Tapestry” and said it defined her generation,” said Sabel, who during one rehearsal of “Natural Woman” actually started crying as she performed the song.
“It is just so impactful,” she said about the songs, the show and all the actors’ performances.
Echoing her thoughts was Musical Director Jacob Priddy who is returning again this year to TBTS. He was musical director last year for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” and “Kinky Boots,” and in 2019 for the award-winning Disney’s “Newsies” and “Saturday Night Fever.”
“I am driven by her story. My parents also played her songs frequently. This has a personal connection for me, one that’s ingrained in my head,” he said.
It is, as well, in King’s resonating songs and story that endures across generations.
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” opened last night and runs through July 8. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., with special performance times on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a special Wednesday matinee on July 5.
The theater is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Ticket prices range from $65 - $88 (additional fees may apply). In celebration of the 90th Anniversary, tickets for the 8 p.m. performance on Tuesday, July 4, will be specially priced at 2 for $90.
For more information call (401) 782-8587 or visit www.theatrebythesea.com.
