You can’t really talk about the art of being a singer-songwriter without mentioning Tom Rush. The Portsmouth, New Hampshire native is credited as an important part of the northeast folk scene during the ‘60s and for helping various contemporaries reach a wider audience. His most well-known song is the 1968 hit “No Regrets,” which has been covered by the likes of The Walker Brothers and Emmylou Harris. He also became a viral sensation over the past decade with his version of Steven Walters’ “The Remember Song,” which got over 7 million plays on YouTube. On Nov. 6, Rush will be showcasing his immense catalog at the Greenwich Odeum located on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich to a socially-distanced audience.
We had a talk ahead of the show about growing up at a prep school, contracting COVID-19, being concerned about music venues and his love for playing music to an audience.
Rob Duguay: You’re the son of a teacher and grew up in New Hampshire. Did education play a big part in your upbringing?
Tom Rush: I grew up at a prep school, St. Paul’s School, and my dad was a math teacher. From the earliest age I was surrounded by school, so I guess the answer would be yes.
RD: While performing, you’ve done renditions of songs done by Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, James Taylor and many others. Other than yourself, who would you say is your favorite songwriter? Who’s the one that you admire the most?
TR: Everybody you just mentioned and a lot more people each have their own particular style stamped. I consistently loved John Prine’s stuff while he was with us, he was definitely one of my favorites.
RD: It’s a shame that he passed away this year the way he did. Right when the COVID-19 shutdown happened back in March, you ended up testing positive for the virus. Were you experiencing any symptoms or were you asymptomatic, and how did you handle being in quarantine while dealing with this whole ordeal?
TR: Basically, I got off easy with the virus. I spent five days getting sicker and then five more days feeling really crummy, but I never got hospitalized. Then I spent five days getting 85% better and it took me around a month to fully recover. I didn’t have a high fever, I didn’t have a whooping cough, I just felt exhausted and achy while sleeping 20 hours a day. I had no appetite, but it was just around the time when everything was shutting down, and I don’t know when it’s going to get back to “normal,” but meanwhile I’m doing shows.
RD: When you started playing in the ‘60s, one place you performed at regularly was the Club 47 Coffeehouse in Cambridge, which is now known as Club Passim. A lot of these independent venues are struggling to get by because of the pandemic, so how vital do you consider performing those gigs at Club 47 to be for your career as a musician and as a songwriter?
TR: I’m concerned about the venues surviving because, as the restaurants are struggling, so are the music venues and I’m urging everyone to support your local music venue in any way you can.
RD: They’re vital to our culture in America and it’s very important to support our venues during these uncertain times along with independent businesses as a whole. What are your thoughts going into the upcoming show at the Greenwich Odeum?
TR: Every show is different, I don’t have a set way of handling every show I’ve ever done. The dynamic will be different because the audience is spread out. Sometimes they’ll behave a little bit more reserved because they aren’t all next to each other. When the person sitting next to you laughs, you laugh as well because it’s a reflex. If that person is 10 feet away, that reflex might not kick in, so it’s my job to get everybody up and having fun.
It’ll be socially distanced, it’ll be very safe and I’m very much looking forward to it because I love playing for people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.