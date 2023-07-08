JAMESTOWN, R.I. — A picture can tell a thousand words, and in a similar manner, a thousand words can inspire a work of art. In the current joint Jamestown Arts Center and Providence Public Library exhibition “Book as Muse”, artists explore how both creative mediums bond human beings and the ability to communicate.
Curated by Jeff Foye and Danielle Ogden, “Book as Muse” showcases the relationship between the exchange of information and the creative process through art and written word. It is a parallel exhibition at both the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) and the Providence Public Library with four display cases (or “virtrines”) at the library filled with items that create a direct connection with the artwork on view at the JAC. The co-curators yearned to see how artists engage with literature, poetry and text to reimagine its meaning — leading to new themes of illegibility and new environments.
“While the gallery exhibition at the JAC is artwork responding to books and the written letter, the display held at Providence Public Library are books from their special collection as artwork and visual culture,” Foye said. “The two installations are mirrors of each other.”
At JAC, “Book as Muse” opened on June 30 and will run until August 24. At the Providence Public Library, the four vitrines will be on view from July 7 to August 24. The exhibition — both at JAC and the Providence Public Library — are free and open to the public.
“Book as Muse” will be showcasing the work of the 10 following artists: Nick Benson, Lesley Dill, Karin Gielen, Joan Hall, Andy Li, Rupert Nesbitt, Toby Sisson, Buzz Spector, Coral Woodbury and Jo Yarrington.
Foye and Ogden selected artists whose work has a notable literary influence — these artists did not have to be JAC members. The co-curators said the idea for “Book as Muse’’ came to them after discussing how to blend the work of living artists alongside historical objects. They reached out to the Providence Public Library for inspiration and were pleasantly surprised when they discovered their special collection had “incredible” artists’ books, illustrations and first editions of professional lettering manuals.
Some of these items at the Providence Public Library have direct connections to the art that will be on view, such as Nesbitt’s piece “I Want to Be a Real Rabbit” (2023) and the first edition of the “The Velveteen Rabbit” (by Margery Williams, published in 1922) in one of the vitrines. Foye said there are also books on calligraphy and the “design relationship” between lettering and art — which Benson explores in his pieces.
The artistic mediums range from sculpture, installations, painting, digital works, mixed media, embroidery, works on paper and a 10 feet by 10 feet outdoor mural by Coral Woodbury. While there may be no conventional books as a printed and bounded object, Foye and Ogden said there will be plenty to read. The small gallery at JAC is filled with Li’s embroidered banners, each based on phrases or words he overheard living in downtown Boston.
“Today’s fast-paced digital age has radically altered the way we take in information,” Ogden said. “Articles are modified into tweets, emojis are substitutions for feelings, and the most complicated socio-political commentary is distilled to a meme while technology advances and pulls us away from our basic ability to communicate, this exhibition aims to deepen our appreciation for both visual art and the written word’s powerful ability to communicate.”
Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) is located at 18 Valley Street, Jamestown, RI. Providence Public Library is located at 50 Empire Street, Providence, RI. For more information on the exhibition, visit https://www.jamestownartcenter.org/upcoming-exhibitions/book-as-muse.
