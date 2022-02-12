SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When Robin Kasparian began teaching art at North Kingstown’s Hamilton Elementary School three years ago, she learned it was tradition for art teachers to display their students’ work in Hera Gallery’s annual Children’s Art Exhibition.
Teachers would choose a couple pieces to submit to the show, and they’d celebrate the students they chose by announcing their names over the school’s intercom and sending an email to their parents, Kasparian said.
So she began doing the same — and added a couple of her own touches as well, such as making a certificate for each student.
“I like to give them certificates because I think it just makes it even more special,” Kasparian said. “And I like to come into their classroom and congratulate them in person, and a lot of times the whole class claps. It’s really sweet.”
The annual Children’s Art Exhibition is made up of artwork by students at schools statewide, and it’s designed to provide an opportunity for young artists to gain real-world experience, Hera Gallery director Sonja Czekalski said.
In fact, Czekalski said, she was recently talking with a woman who, 20 years later, could still remember how excited she was to have her work featured in Hera’s exhibition when she was a kid.
Hera alternates between a childrens’ exhibition (grades K-8) and a young adults’ exhibition (grades 9-12) each year, and Czekalski said the gallery hosts the shows to foster community and provide opportunities for young artists.
Czekalski asked each art teacher to submit two pieces per grade level, and most of the participating teachers have taken part in the show year after year.
Among those teachers is Alicia Skaggs, who teaches art to sixth- through eighth-graders at Wickford Middle School. Skaggs said she’s entered her students’ art in the show every time she’s had the opportunity to do so.
The work she submitted includes a sculpture, a weaving, an acrylic painting and more. When deciding which pieces to showcase, she said she wanted to highlight a variety of mediums, and she took her students’ inspiration and creative processes into consideration as well.
For example, when she asked her eighth-graders to paint a portrait of someone who inspires them, one student chose abolitionist Frederick Douglass — which struck her as a contrast to the students’ typical choices, such as a family member or Buddy the Elf from the 2003 movie “Elf.”
Another piece Skaggs chose was called “My Favorite Time: It’s Christmas,” and she liked that the student tapped into something she loves when creating it.
“Especially right now, with everything we’re all going through, those are the pieces I look for,” Skaggs said. “Something that brought them peace, or happiness, or just made them feel good in a time right now where we’re going through a lot of unknowns and stressors.”
Skaggs said she had a hard time deciding which pieces to include in the show, and other teachers felt the same.
Rebekah Blakeney, who teaches kindergarten through fourth grade at the Wakefield, Matunuck and West Kingston elementary schools, said she took students’ artistic abilities into consideration when deciding which pieces to submit to Hera — but also their work ethics.
“(A piece) may not be the neatest in the room, but there’s a level of dedication to the task at hand that is impressive and worth celebrating,” Blakeney said.
Blakeney said this year was the first time she participated in the show, which she learned about when she was among a group of art teachers that Hera Gallery reached out to, asking for submissions.
Now, she said, she’s excited for the public to see her students’ work.
“There’s something really genuine and honest about children’s art,” Blakeney said. “It’s unpretentious, or it’s uninhibited.”
Most kids’ families will come check out the exhibit, the teachers said. They’ll take pictures, show off their work, and celebrate. Kasparian said she appreciated that the exhibit allowed students a glimpse into the life of a professional artist.
But the show is open to everyone, and Czekalski said it’s worth checking out.
“The exhibition highlights why art is so important in developing creative thinking and visual communication skills. The exhibition also exemplifies the importance and freedom of expression for our young artists,” she said. “These little hands and minds have a lot to say and it is truly exciting to see them work it out on paper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.