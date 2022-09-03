PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For an actor who writes on his website, “My main frequency is joy,” it’s ironic that Garrett Turner’s Broadway debut was as a character named Anger.
Now he is cast as Ike Turner, the abusive husband of Tina Turner, in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which starts a national tour Sept. 11 from the Providence Performing Arts Center.
The Turner surname is coincidental, but the casting can be explained.
“I love to act,” he says, laughing.
Ike and Tina’s story is well known, at least in general terms. In the nearly two decades they were married and performed together, they reached star status among R&B artists. Ike also physically abused Tina. She left him in 1976 and went on to a solo career — taking with her a powerful life story of overcoming trauma.
“The show is called ‘Tina’ rightfully,” Garrett says of the musical. “It’s about liberation from violence to find one’s own, full self. Ike is an essential part of her story,” he notes, but the focus is on Tina’s resilience.
“Tina” is a jukebox musical, and Garrett confirms, “There is lots of music, a good amount of which is tethered to Ike,” including signature hits like “Proud Mary” and “River Deep Mountain High.
“But Act II is about her own career,” and hit songs such as “The Best” and perhaps most famously, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”
Two actors share the role and lead billing as Tina: Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva, and, “Both Tinas are wonderful,” Garrett says.
Acting, however, was not Garrett’s first aim as a career. Although this Florence, Ala., native says, “I grew up singing in church and in choirs,” his first try at acting didn’t come until his senior year of high school.
“It was a watershed moment. I fondly remember getting exit applause,” he recalls.
He studied music and creative writing at Emory University in Atlanta, but not performance. “I was going to be a professor, live in one place, earn a sustainable wage,” he says, implying in his tone of voice how unlikely those things are as an actor.
After graduation, he claims he was just “following smart people around me,” when he applied for a Marshall Scholarship, which is described as a postgraduate scholarship for “intellectually distinguished young Americans” to study in the United Kingdom. With two years of study fully funded, he earned master’s degrees from Queen Mary University in London and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
The experience convinced him nothing was holding him back from a career in acting “except my own trepidation.”
Encouragement came when he was one of only two actors chosen to move from a regional theater premiere of “Thoughts of a Colored Man” to the Broadway production. He understudied four roles and went on stage several times – as Anger.
Now he’s tackling the role of Ike, whose autobiography, “Takin’ Back My Name: The Confessions of Ike Turner,” he found “disturbing to read. He makes no apologies for his lifestyle.”
“When I play him, I have to find a connection,” he continues. He cites a 1951 Billboard chart-topping record “Rocket 88,” which Ike wrote and performed but was not credited. “It haunted him through his career,” Garrett says.
But when he steps out of character, he goes right to his “main frequency,” which he attributes to parents who are “wonderful, loving people,” and his faith, “the foundation of the wellspring of joy.”
Performances of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” are Sept. 11-18 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets range in price from $20-$94 and are available by calling the box office at (401) 421-2787 or by visiting www.ppacri.org/tina.
