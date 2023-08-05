SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South County Art Association (SCAA) is holding its 96th Members Annual Exhibition at the Helme House Gallery for all to see through Aug. 12.
The display features 180 artworks from over 400 members of the SCAA and can be viewed Wednesday through Sundays, from 1-5 p.m.
Of the group’s 400 members, 180 will have a piece of their work on display as part of the exhibit.
“Anyone can become a member, it’s $68 a year,” SCAA Executive Director Jennifer Ferry said. “We have professional artists (participate) we have hobbyists, and everyone in between. The only prerequisite is they have to be a member.”
Sculptures, pottery, and painting are just a few forms of creativity featured in one of the group’s largest exhibits of the year.
Ferry added, the SCAA has never had this many people in an exhibition before.
“It encompasses all mediums,” Ferry said. “There’s oil painting, acrylics, sculptures, everything.”
As a non-profit organization, most of the SCAA’s exhibits are open jury, meaning artists can go to the association and submit artwork. From there, jurors select who will be in the exhibits.
“This exhibit is different from all of them because it’s just our members’ exhibit and everyone (who is a member) can exhibit if they want to.”
The exhibit is hung “salon style.”
“Normally with these exhibits you just have one artwork on the wall (that) has its own space,” Ferry said. “But because we have so many artworks and we have limited space — because of the size of our gallery — its hung salon style. It almost looks like a commercial gallery. It’s so much variety. This (exhibition) has a lot of color. (It shows) everyone’s different (and) unique style, it’s really varied.”
Ninety-six years ago, a group of artists from the Providence Art Club spent a summer in South County working to create an exhibit.
“I think it was a group of artists who just wanted to exhibit their art and they got together and just said, ‘hey, we want to do it,’” Ferry said.
Ferry acknowledged a key component of the art association, is its longevity through significant moments in history — withstanding time and conflicts such as the Great Depression, two World Wars, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferry said the association has the historical documents that tells the story of the non-profit’s trek through the country’s history.
“It gives us glimpses of different times, it was almost like during World War II, they almost didn’t have it, and they decided still to have it,” Ferry said. “So (it shows) that even when things are going wrong in the world, that we are staying the same. I was the same way with COVID … we still ended up having the members exhibits.”
Ferry said the SCAA was able to do this without changing much, due to the limited amount of traffic during gallery times.
“I think the most important prospect (of the exhibitions) is the longevity,” Ferry said. “No matter what’s going on, this remains the same.”
In addition to its exhibition, the group is currently hosting summer class in all mediums – in addition to free art talks – online.
Pottery classes will be available throughout September and once in October, on Oct. 14. Painting and drawing classes will be available from August through November.
The full list of classes can be found on the SCAA’s website: https://www.southcountyart.org/by-start-date.html
Classes begin in mid-September. There will be two art talks: one on Aug. 24, discussing Artificial Intelligence Art, and one on Sept. 14 about sharing art through social media.
