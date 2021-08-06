SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The door opened to reveal an infinitely spacious room: a whole world of meanings and motivations, not just a limited space buried in a mass of detail.
Those lines from Naguib Mahfouz in “Respected Sir” could easily apply to a park as well.
And they do in The Contemporary Theater Company’s “Bethel Park Falls” production opening this weekend. It looks at a series of entanglements in life that come with connections to people and places based on the conjoined meaning of their lives and a park.
It has a four-weekend run and promises to bring as much thoughtfulness as insight about life’s many twists and turns.
“I have been excited by the challenge of really delving into the complexity of the relationships these characters share in such short scenes,” said Ryan Sekac, CTC’s director of the play.
It’s a world and way of thinking this mechanical engineer knows well. Complexity is part of everyday life for a guy whose full-time job credentials list Lean/Six Sigma organizational analysis, budgeting, quality assurance, root cause analysis and mentoring.
“It was an opportunity to see just how much we could tell the audience about the whole person, and not just fixate on what’s happening in the scenes,” he explained to The Independent with his let’s-examine-how-this-works inquisitiveness.
No Walk in The Park
So, here’s the rundown on the show tugging at the curtain of life.
The residents of the small town of Bethel are facing a crisis: Their beloved park has been sold out from under them and it’s sending their lives into a tailspin. As it turns out, the play is named after Bethel, Connecticut, where this writer lived as a journalist for five years beginning in the early 1980s.
Playwright Jason Pizzarello said in an interview this week that he lived there as well (he moved to Bethel just about the time I left), and was inspired by the town to craft the play.
In those days, Bethel was a sleepy bedroom community. It is about a 90-minute train ride from the busy streets of New York City for the many escaping commuters looking for suburban living at a reasonable price. The name has roots in ancient religious connotations as “House of God.”
“I wanted to base it in Connecticut, though, because I envisioned the characters to be from a place in New England not far from the hustle and bustle,” said Pizzarello.
Aside from his personal connection to the town, he said, “I chose to use the name…to conjure up a sacred place – leaning into the meaning as an important sanctuary that deserves protection, and even a crossroads for folks from different places.”
Pizzarello said, “For me, the play is about connection — how we are all connected with nature and each other, despite our differences.”
“The park provides the central location, drawing community members together, who all seem to need their time there for one reason or another — to rejuvenate, physically or spiritually, to seek answers, to find their way home,” he said.
He said that he chose the park — and the idea that it was under threat of closure — “as a way to explore the importance of public spaces, and especially natural ones, in a world that is increasingly privatizing and overdeveloping.”
He noted that the play is about both connecting with people as well as disconnecting from the demands of work, from technology, from the pace of society. “Nature has a way of slowing us down. It’s more important than ever to stop, recharge, and refocus,” he added.
Interconnected Vignettes
During interconnected vignettes, 16 locals grapple with the loss of jobs, homes, and spouses.
Yet, they find love, courage, and forgiveness as the park magically transforms through four seasons of the year in a single day. It ranges from a tired security guard trying get home to kids, to a young mayor coping with an overwhelming job to a nostalgic fisherman who can’t seem to catch anything. Everyone takes a fall.
And, they pick themselves up again. “Bethel Park Falls” draws a group of complex, fascinating, funny people together into one poignant story about the spaces where communities connect.
There are constant connections to the park weaving through the adversities in the characters’ lives.
For example, in scene 8, April (Rebecca Christie) and Sonny (Carson Pavao), are two college students who have gone into the park together on a winter’s night. Sonny works to light a fire, though he’s forgotten to bring matches and struggles to do so without them.
April expresses her anxieties over having reported on Gaia (also played by Christie), who she caught cheating during the mid-term exam of their American Poets of the 20th Century class.
April has discovered that Gaia, after being expelled for cheating, jumped into the lake in the park in an attempted suicide, but survived. The two talk about karma, the difficult-to-understand big picture of things, and are drawn close to each other as they reflect on the changing nature of the world.
And so it goes for many of the characters in the vignettes. The park is place or point in their lives, which become examined in depth. They realize that they’re more connected to each other and the nature around them than ever before.
Now in their own lives they must act on these insights as well as on the looming threat against the park. It is the invasion of sorts of unexpected snatchers of routine life.
The play was written about five years ago and had its original production in 2018 in Central Park with Everyday Inferno theater company. Last year it became more widely available and has had about ten productions, according to Pizzarello.
How It Comes Together
On the play’s technical side, there are nine vignettes, an epilogue, and four “interludes” in which the character Elwood (Paul Kassabian) recites a short excerpt of poetry to both the audience and actors are on stage.
The interludes and epilogue each coincide with a change in season, starting and ending the play with summer.
In the epilogue, with father Elwood (Kassabian) and son Ash (Susan Chakmakian), Ash has been looking everywhere for his father, whose Alzheimer’s leads him to the familiarity of the park, where he worked for 43 years and Ash finally found him there.
The two connect through a short excerpt of a John Muir poem that Elwood recites in Armenian, their shared language. Sekac chose to have the latter part of the scene translated into Armenian to give an even deeper connection between the father and son.
“In a pleasant coincidence, we ended up with two performers in the roles who were both Armenian, and both had a working knowledge of the language,” Sekac said.
“Language is such a strong pillar of family, culture, and connection, that it was the right choice to explore using this in a brief scene to demonstrate a family bond, without just talking about it,” he added.
Connections, self-discovery and renewal have been some of the underlying themes in a post-pandemic – so far – line up of CTC productions this summer. COVID-19 brought an especially hard hit to this small community theater last year.
The lifting of restrictions in May held promise of a summer revival to ride into the fall and a strong return to indoor performances. The spread of the COVID Delta variant now invites questions about how soon productions can return indoors.
But that potential forecast isn’t taking away the ensemble’s summer fling with freedom from restrictions.
“This summer has been all about community and renewal. We wanted to welcome our audiences back with something new that they haven’t seen before, and ‘Bethel Park Falls’ fits the bill,” said CTC Artistic Director Tammy Brown.
“In recent years, we’ve staged all sorts of shows on our outdoor patio. I love the idea of staging shows out there that feel at home in the outdoor environment. Since ‘Bethel Park Falls’ takes place in a park, it’s a perfect fit!,” she said.
The play runs Aug 6-8, 13-15, 20-21, 27-29 at 7 p.m. at Contemporary Theater Company, 321 Main St., Wakefield. Tickets are $20 each and can be obtained through the box office at 401-218-0282 and the CTC website: contemporarytheatercompany.com.
