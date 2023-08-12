SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In the final production of its 2023 season, Theatre by the Sea will debut “Jersey Boys” this week, a popular musical which had a 12-year Broadway run presenting a history of The Four Seasons rock-pop band that became a 1960s iconic symbol and touchstone for Baby Boomers.
The 1960s brought war protests, political assassinations, a sexual revolution, increased drug use “Turn on, Tune In, Drop Out. Peace,” and a splintering of conservative traditions that gave way to a liberal society transforming culture, challenging values and altering the political landscape.
“There is something very special and unique about ‘Jersey Boys.’ Audiences really connect with it,” said TBTS Owner Bill Hanney, who is also executive producer and likes jukebox musicals because they resonate with his mostly older crowd faithful to TBTS.
“Anticipating that it would be popular with our audiences, we decided to schedule the production to run for five weeks, instead of our usual four. The demand has been so high. I’m hoping we’ll have enough performances to accommodate everyone!” he said.
In many ways, the Four Seasons and hundreds of bands and singers, far too many to list here, defined that era and those growing up in it who attached to melodies and voices revealing emotions about life, love and loss.
They are presented as almost a musical documentary capturing the ups and downs, private and public parts of the singers’ lives and the group’s formation, success and breakup.
Little was known to the public about the Four Seasons’ history before the musical because magazines of the era did not write much about them. In their research, authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, who wrote the book on which a film and musical were based, were surprised to find that some members had prison records.
That might have prevented their music from being played if it had been publicized when they were active in those days.
The musical is structured as four “seasons,” each narrated by a different band member who gives his perspective on its history and music. Songs include “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “December 1963 (Oh What A Night) and “Who Loves You.”
It won four Tony Awards for its Broadway productions, which opened off-Broadway in an afterlife. COVID brought a closure again, followed by a very brief re-opening before ending.
“Jersey Boys” is also a 2014 American musical drama film directed and produced by Clint Eastwood based on the theater production.
The film had mixed reviews, primarily because of actor Eastwood’s directing.
Time magazine wrote, “So why is the Jersey Boys film a turgid botch? Eastwood’s résumé hints at a reason. His affinity is for American standards as improvised on piano or guitar by indigenous artists in smoky nightclubs, not for the tightly wound, impeccably pounding songs that Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe wrote for the Four Seasons.”
So, what is Hanney doing to make his stage production a rousing success for those season ticket holders as well as locals and vacationers looking for some entertainment other than going to the beach or eating dinner out for the seventh night in a row?
TBTS Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill took on this production himself. In an interview, this nationally acclaimed director, dancer and choreographer gave some insight into fulfilling the owner’s approach.
Q: Will the upcoming production of “Jersey Boys” be different or the same as other directors since 2004, when it first appeared?
A: I strive to bring a fresh perspective to every musical. For instance, in 2019, I was both the director and choreographer for North Shore Music Theatre’s production of “Jersey Boys,” which premiered in the round. Now with a new cast and new actors, I don’t want to force them into repeating what has been done before; instead, collaboration is more important to me than dictating what has already been done.
Q: What special something can the audience look for or expect to see in the storytelling by each of the four main actors?
A: It’s vital that we recognize the people behind each character in our production. The show must ring true, which means that every detail of their real lives is important to explore. Every line of the musical is based on truth. Our goal is that after viewing the performance, the audience will grasp the trials and tribulations this group endured.
Q: Little was known to the public about the Four Seasons and much was left to the imagination about these youthful boys in crewcuts. However, there is also a dark history. Will that part of their history be presented and how?
A: As a director, I do not have the freedom to make changes to the script or score without signed permission. We will be telling an honest and accurate account of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, from their successes to their failures.
Q: What did it take on your end to prepare to direct this show for an audience of older people (young falsetto-voiced Valli is now 89) who remember the original? Can they expect to hear the same or will you add a twist of music different than they might remember?
A: Generally, I need from nine months to a year to assemble the musicals I direct and choreograph. For this particular one — set in early 2023 — we found perfect actors with beautiful voices that brilliantly matched those of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Jacob Priddy, our music director, also spent time researching the period of the musical to make sure the nuances he taught were accurate.
Q: What did you think about selecting each of the leading four performers in this production to present the story as accurately as possible?
A: I search for authenticity in the actors, those who can bring the character to life with a genuine and truthful performance. Zane (Zapata) as Frankie is perfect; he has the look, the voice and hails from Jersey. Kevin (Martin) is a great choice to play Nick Massi due to his strong, silent presence and beautiful rich singing voice. Chris (Clark) provides a captivating portrayal of Tommy DeVito (the group’s leader) while Aidan (Cole) displays the necessary kindness and emotion of Bob Gaudio.
Q: Why was this production chosen and why for the grand finale of the summer season?
A: Bill is always keen on making the last musical pick something special. We often went for bigger, more daring musicals in the fourth slot, and Jersey Boys fit that requirement perfectly. It had an adult-oriented theme that would capture the audience’s attention.
Q: Hanney likes upbeat, inspiring musicals that leave people feeling good when the house lights come on as the final curtain falls. Light, bright and breezy end. How do you plan to deliver on that promise?
A: I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but it’s sure to make the crowd go wild.
“Jersey Boys”, which opened last night, will be presented through September 10, with the second of two preview performances set for tonight and the official opening night scheduled for tomorrow evening.
The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road in Wakefield. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and performance days from 11 a.m. until curtain opening. For more information, visit theatrebythesea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.