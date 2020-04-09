NARRAGANSETT, R.I.— There is one thing the weather and the coronavirus have in common — an inducement to repair old bicycles or buy a new one to keep up fitness, or just have something to do.
That’s the report from the surveyors of the South County bicycle scene, NBX bicycle in Narragansett and Stedman’s Bicycle Shop in Wakefield. Their owners report brisk and steady sales for this outdoor (or indoor) activity that can still safely provide plenty of social distancing.
“Everyone is pulling bikes out because it’s one of the few things they can do with their family,” said Jim Walsh, owner of Stedman’s at 196 Main St. People are bringing in bikes for repairs so that they can ride them to break up their days of limited activities, he added.
At NBX, 922 Boston Neck Road, owner Matt Bodziony said, “To be blunt, it’s been incredible to make people smile. We’ve been fixing bikes that haven’t been used in 10 years.”
Business is buzzing this industry also considered essential by the state and federal governments because it provides transportation. While not open for browsing and crowding over the new models of bikes, there is curbside take-in service for repairs and appointments for sales.
With the arrival of milder temperatures, the bite of the bike bug for riding is happening. Added now is the availability of time — with schools and businesses closed there’s more opportunity to ride, both owners said.
Both Walsh and Bodziony said that their shops are open, but with limited hours due to the various restrictions related to safeguarding against the virus. They also said that perhaps a silver lining in the Coronavirus cloud is people’s desire to re-engage with bikes stored away years ago.
“It’s nice to offer a therapy of sorts to people who want to take their mind off all that is going on around them,” added Walsh, who is operating his shop with a staff of five full-time people.
Both he and Bodziony have been in the bike business for many years and know each other well and that same sentiment also came from the Narragansett shop owner, too.
“I feel very fortunate to be helping people in a state where it’s tough on some people and they are looking for some relief to brighten up their day a little. A bike ride will always do that,” he said, adding, “My motto is, ‘Ride for The Fun of It.’”
Bodziony, who is also working with a staff of five, said his shop is like Walsh’s in terms of the repairs underway for either for seasonal kick-offs for riding or reviving an old bike. The fixes include tires, gears, chains, seats, brakes, wheels and the other basics that allow the bike to operate safely.
And these two owners are not alone in seeing the resurgence of interest in bicycles in a time when social distancing and nothing but urgent travel by car is recommended. From the New York City and Chicago to Milwaukee and California, bike shops around the country are seeing varying increasing in demand.
Though bikes may be wanted right now, there are some precautions riders should take.
According several public health researchers interviewed by Bicycling magazine in a story published last week, riding solo is fine, but group riding should be avoided.
When people congregate together and someone sneezes or coughs, droplets can get onto objects that people touch, and then people touch their face, and spread the virus, according to health officials in the story.
“The best plan for riding right now is to go out and ride solo and enjoy the outdoors, in non-crowded areas. And, try timing your rides for when you know your route will be less crowded,” according to the magazine.
This follows the common-sense guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control related to social distancing more than six-feet apart, and the various limitations on gatherings of more than five people.
The Narragansett and Wakefield bike shop owners said that they have canceled for now the many group rides they sponsor for bicycle enthusiasts from the novice to the racer. They said that further information from state and federal health officials is needed before they can assure the safety of resuming them.
Another solo activity, both owners noted, is the indoor bike treadmill to which a person’s bike is attached. Resistance gears on the treadmill and the bike simulate real street riding. This helps with both enjoyment, stress relief and cardiovascular exercise that may be missing because gyms are closed.
“I had an elderly man come in here and he said he needed to ride or that he could lose his foot,” said Walsh who help him find a stationary bike for his home.
Bicycles are one way of getting the minimum of 30 minutes of daily cardiovascular exercise people need, said Dr. Steven Fera, cardiologist at South County Hospital.
“It can be quite a vigorous workout and is an excellent option,” he said, but also cautioned people about going solo and not to bike with others than immediate family with whom they already live.
“Beyond the physical, it’s also good for the psychological needs people have right now, too,” he added.
NBX’s Bodziony accented that point.
“It’s always been a huge part of why we like to get people riding their bikes. It’s low-impact and its good for people in so many ways,” he said.
Both he and Walsh said they hope the precautions do not impact the upcoming bike season too much, acknowledging that everyone from public officials to medical doctors are taking the same wait-and-see attitude they have.
“But, it’s exciting to see a lot of people reach out to the bicycle now and get some help through it,” Bodziony said.
