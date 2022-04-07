PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A play from the mid-1600s, a modern television soap opera, and actors who appear in both: it’s “Sueño” by Trinity Repertory Company.
The play is Obie Award-winner Jose Rivera’s adaptation of “Life Is a Dream,” originally penned nearly 400 years ago by Pedro Calderon de la Barca during what is known as Spain’s Golden Age of theater.
The mash-up of centuries and mediums, however, is the work of Trinity Rep director Tatyana-Marie Carlo, and it works, says Catia, one of the actors who bridges the centuries.
The original work tells the story of a Spanish prince imprisoned at birth because astrologers saw signs he would kill the king and ruin the country. With no other heir, the king decides to free the now 20-something prince to see if the predictions come true. If he does well, he remains free; if not, he’s sent back to prison and told that his freedom was just a dream.
“Jose Rivera’s adaptation is from the 1990s, so it already is pretty contemporary,” Catia said; there is humor and intentional anachronisms.
Carlo’s iteration takes “contemporary” a step further, envisioning the story of the Spanish prince as a telenovela. Those of us in the audience watch the actors appear as 17th century characters on the telenovela set as well as in the present, interacting backstage.
“There definitely are moments of heightened performances,” Catia said about the soap-opera side, “but also some really beautiful, tender moments. The first two acts are a wild ride, but in the third act, it all starts coming together, and you realize what the message is.”
Among the themes is the debate over nature vs. nurture. “Was the prince meant to be like this, or did he become like this because of the circumstances he was given,” she asked rhetorically.
“It (the play) will make you laugh along the way, and at the end make you think a little as well.”
Catia appears as Rosaura, a woman who has been wronged but, as a woman, is powerless. “My character’s whole MO (modus operandi) is she wants revenge,” she said, adding that playing the role in a soap opera “is a lot of fun.”
Both Carlo and Catia are new to Trinity’s main stage. Carlo is a Puerto Rican director from Miami who earned a master of fine arts degree in directing from the Brown University/Trinity Rep program; she directed Trinity’s 2019 production of “Fade” as she was completing her MFA studies.
Catia, a Providence native and 2018 graduate of the theater program at the University of Rhode Island, is a resident actor with Pawtucket-based Burbage Theatre Company.
The two have worked together on several productions for Teatro en El Verano, the Trinity Rep/Rhode Island Latino Art partnership that takes free adaptations of classic plays to sites throughout Rhode Island.
“I will say, any time I work with Tatyana, the room always is full of laughter,” Catia said. “Her number-one priority is ‘Are we having a good time?’ If we are, the audience will, too.”
“Sueño” begins previews on Thursday. Opening night is April 13, and the play runs through May 8. Tickets start at $27. For information, visit trinityrep.com/sueno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.