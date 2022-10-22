PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Actor Ashley Alexandra admits she’s followed “a weird, winding road to get here,” but here she is: on tour with “Tootsie,” which stops Oct. 25-30 at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
The Tony Award-winning musical comedy may best be known by its predecessor, the 1982 non-musical film with Dustin Hoffman in the title role. The musical adaptation features a Tony Award-winning book by Robert Horn and a score by another Tony winner, David Yazbek, who wrote the scores for “The Band’s Visit” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”
The story centers on actor Michael Dorsey, a talented actor with a reputation for being difficult, which has put him out of work. So he creates a female persona, Dorothy Michaels; dresses in drag, and lands a choice role in a musical called “Juliet’s Nurse.”
Acknowledging that the zeitgeist around men in drag has changed since the movie version, Alexandra notes, “We’ve worked hard to make sure the comedy is not just from putting on the dress. It’s from the idea of somebody in an awful situation trying to navigating this lie.”
Alexandra plays Julie Nichols, the star of “Juliet’s Nurse,” who forms a female friendship with Dorothy.
“The show (“Juliet’s Nurse”) is not doing well,” Alexandra explains. “Julie is happy to have someone else on the same page as her. They see the show is a disaster and are trying to make the best of a not great situation.”
Meanwhile, Max, Julie’s co-star, also becomes enamored with Dorothy. Max has very little acting experience, so he’s thrilled when Dorothy takes an interest and tries to help him improve.
“He’s all googly-eyed about Dorothy,” is how Alexandra describes Max’s reaction.
There are relationship complications for everyone, including people from Michael/Dorothy’s past, but after lots of misunderstandings, accusations — and laughs — things are sorted out and everyone can move forward as themselves.
As for her “weird, winding road” to the tour of a Broadway production, Alexandra says that growing up in Maplewood, N.J., she contemplated a career as a veterinarian. “That’s a lot of schooling,” she says ruefully.
“I had done school plays,” she adds, and by the time she enrolled at Fairleigh Dickinson University, she gravitated to theater arts. After leaving school, and needing money, she took a job in housekeeping at a large hotel, then working at the front desk, where responsibilities included closing the books at the end of the day. Ultimately, she became the night auditor at several of the hotel’s locations.
“I would say, working in a hotel is one of the easiest ways to take acting lessons,” she claims. “I could watch people, interact with different people … ask lots of questions.” The experience paid off when she landed a gig on a cruise ship and spent a year performing and traveling.
“I’m honestly very proud of the journey I took,” she says in retrospect. She even finds a parallel in the character of Julie, who, with Dorothy’s mentoring, grows confident in her skills and realizes, “Acting is the thing she’s wanted to do.”
“Tootsie,” part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series, will be on stage Oct. 25-30 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $38-$80 and available at the box office in the theater, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org.
