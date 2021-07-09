NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Beauty, originality and business come together this Saturday and Sunday at the Wickford Art Festival where there could be something for everyone.
This premier summer event was canceled last year because of restrictions and fears of the spreading COVID-19 virus, but the festival returns this weekend — July 10 and 11 — in tapestries of colors from ruby red to squirrel gray and everything in between
In the early months of planning this outdoor showcase event started in 1962, it was relocated in a break of tradition from the center village’s tight streets to the spacious Wilson Park. This year’s spot is just a short distance from the downtown and met social distancing requirements before they were lifted.
“This is a great event for our community here in North Kingstown and a great art festival for the public at large. It’s a chance for everyone to appreciate the talent out there and see if a piece speaks to them,” said Diane Heilig, 55, first-time exhibitor. She is also a member of the Wickford Art Association, the festival’s sponsor.
“It’s also a wonderful way to connect again over something beautiful, eye-catching, thought provoking and interesting,” she added about the festival that will feature more than 170 artists.
This nationally and regionally-known art exhibition brings return-patrons and first-time visitors to the quaint seaside Village of Wickford in the Town of North Kingstown. Its many eclectic businesses as well as artists benefit from shoppers for festival art and other finds in area shops.
The festival, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allows artists and those attending to meet each other. It is free and open to the public, but a $10 donation is suggested. Each year more than 50,000 people visit the exhibition, organizers report.
“At the Wickford Art Festival, the public gets to view many different ways of seeing in many different media. Talking to artists, finding out the why and how of their work, is illuminating and inspirational,” said Cindy Wilson, 65, photographer, and exhibiting for her 28th year at the show.
It is, say artists, organizers and supporters, an festival that captures the beauty, originality and business of art in unique and diverse ways. Let’s take a look at the appeal that draws over 50,000 people in two days and had to be limited to just over 200 artists because so many came in its early years.
Importance of Art
“Art is the barometer that measures levels of cultural sophistication. Throughout human existence, we have learned about cultural accomplishments from the cultural artifacts left behind,” wrote Angel Fernandez, art history professor, in Reach Magazine.
He pointed to Stonehenge, the Greek Parthenon, the Roman Colosseum, the Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, gothic cathedrals, St. Peter’s Basilica, Meso-American pyramids, the Taj Mahal and even the Statue of Liberty.
“Each of these iconic structures also is a piece of art that communicates important messages about the time, place and context in which the structure was created,” he wrote.
He said that art makes life more manageable, tolerable and enjoyable. One may not think about more utilitarian items and places as “art,” but they do contribute to one’s aesthetic experience, Fernandez added.
“Think about the iPhone, the Fort Worth Water Gardens, Call of Duty: Black Ops, floor rugs, royal processions, Gucci’s Spring line, Versace furniture, Ducati motorcycles, Land Rovers, Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia, Calvin Klein, Calatrava bridges, sunglasses, military uniforms, Star Wars, Rolling Stone Magazine covers and the Transformers,” he wrote.
It’s all an art form, too, beyond its practical purpose. It is born of imagination.
The work displayed at the Wickford Art Festival helps to enhance that imagination, said Judy Salvadore, former director of the festival and member of the Wickford Art Association.
“Art is a connection, a form of human expression. Surround yourself with art that you love for whatever it inspires in you: joy, love, imagination, hate, peace, strength, social change, changing opinions, etc.,” she said.
“Art is subjective — what I like, you might hate, and that’s fine!” she added about its many levels of its importance recognizing diversity of thought and ideas in society.
At the core of art is the beauty of its originality, which is what makes it important to those admiring or disliking it, but most of all to those purchasing art of any kind, say art lovers and students of appreciation.
The Draw of Originality
As artist Pablo Picasso once said, “Others have seen what is and asked why. I have seen what could be and asked why not.”
Collectors and newbies alike want originals because of the value that wider society places on them. Of course, it raises the question: What is so important about originals, especially in art?
“We value original art work because of the originality of the creative performance that led to it; the other is that we feel an original piece is somehow infused with the unique essence of the artist, much like we cherish mundane items that once belonged to a rock star or other celebrity,” according to a study reviewed by The British Psychological Society.
Put another way, notions of originality incorporate appreciation on an intrinsic level.
“The response of the brain to process notions of beauty in art works may not be the same in all individuals. Just because a piece of work is experienced as beautiful by one person, it may not be universally acceptable as good or bad art,” said Semir Zeki, professor of Neuroesthetics at University College, London.
He told the Deccan Chronicle that sophisticated scans of brains have shown the medial orbito-frontal cortex lighting up when stimulated by a visual someone considers beautiful and a different response comes when seeing something displeasing.
There is, say experts, a beauty alone to originality, if only something that is pleasing.
Some aspects of art that are generally appealing to people are repeating shapes, patterns, asymmetry, colors, especially colors that complement or enhance each other, textures, both visual and physical (like thick, impasto paint), according to professionals at Emptyeasel.com
In addition, appeal comes from crops and compositions that focus the eye and keep the viewers’ attention, movement or flow to guide viewers through the art, correct or appealing proportions of figures and objects and presentation and framing.
For those visiting the Wickford Art Festival, these and other considerations will help them determine something they like, hate, are neutral about or cannot live without.
“For someone who hasn’t been to a festival before, observing art will teach what pleases the eye and heart,” said Salvatore.
Maureen Kirkpatrick has been an art collector for over 40 years. She has collected over 10 originals of American Impressionism artists.
“It pulls at my heart strings. My husband’s family came with two beautiful paintings from Julian Onderdonk. From there I started to take courses and go to auctions. Now I enjoy art of art of all kinds.”
Onderdonk was a Texan Impressionist painter, often called “the father of Texas painting.” She said she often went to festivals over the last 40 years to find paintings and appreciate them.
Larger art festivals allow visitors to process a lot of art, meet the artists and learn to appreciate what excites to them, Salvatore noted, and that his how people can go from “newbie” collector and to connoisseur.
“Just buy that piece that you’re crazy about before someone else does. No one wants art to be a regret,” the former festival director said.
Festivals as Marketplaces
Art enthusiasts and art fans have been visiting these festivals for centuries for these special pieces and to appreciate the work of others. They have become a way for art lovers from all over the world to come together and experience the wonders of art together.
Art festivals give a community the opportunity to showcase its artistic talents. With art festivals, the art community is able to show off its talents, allowing people to see some of the most beautiful and amazing works of art, noted the Our Place In Time Arts Festival website.
It has been that way in Wickford since a 1961 sidewalk art show led by Robert MacMeehan and Pearl Marsh. The success of this show led to the establishment of the Wickford Art Festival in 1962.
The first festival was so favorable that visitors and exhibitors encouraged the local artists to form an association. The Wickford Art Association followed and was founded to promote small and cozy Wickford as a center for the arts because the town was a common meeting place for many South County artists.
“It has turned into a perfect storm for hosting an incredibly successful festival for artists and as a signature event within the community,” said Ainslie Daly, the festival’s current director managing her second year of the show.
She pointed to it offering a juried portion as well as its standards that encourage creativity.
The festival’s location in Rhode Island brings the state’s own well-established arts institutions and communities in addition to a destination point with an easy drive or train ride from Boston and New York.
“Art festivals are critical in providing access to the arts in local communities and a chance for the artists to meet the public, and vice versa,” she said. The Wickford Arts Festival does not allow agents and requires artists to be on site in their display tent to mingle and talk with visitors.
Her predecessor Salvatore pointed out that this art festival experienced growing pains and in the 1980s hosted nearly 400 artists.
“There were artists setup everywhere and the festival ran for three days. Well, it was just too much for everyone - artists, residents, sponsor Wickford Art Association, Town of North Kingstown,” she said.
The town changed the exhibition permit to a maximum of 250 artists.
“So WAA focused on quality of art versus quantity. The festival doesn’t ‘need’ to have 250 artists - we need to have great artists, no matter the number. So most years the festival hovers around 200 artists which maintains the high level of work on display,” she said.
In Artists Words
In interviews with The Independent, many exhibiting artists said the Wickford Art Festival is their “go-to” event. It has the local prestige many seek and helps to establish them or continue to enhance their reputations.
It is also an attractive marketplace for selling their works and building relationships to generate interest for sales later through the year.
Artist Diane Heilig of North Kingstown said that she is primarily a watercolor painter and also does pen and ink and pencil sketching.
“I’ve been painting off and on for the last 22 years although I’ve become more serious about painting in the last 10 years after my kids got a little older. My paintings are semi-realistic renditions of landscapes, flowers and houses,” she said.
Watercolor painting gives her a freedom because of its layers, color choices and combinations. “I love the challenge of finding the right color to convey the mood of my painting,” said Heilig, a festival first timer.
“It will be a wonderful learning experience for me and I look forward to seeing the other artists’ work there. Being able to see my art through others’ eyes makes exhibiting in this festival very special,” she said.
Another first timer is David Bird, 42, of South Kingstown.
He is a photographer who “conjures a whimsical world where acorn people — which I call Becorns — grow on trees, feed birds, and defend themselves against squirrel attacks. To achieve this, I build creatures out of acorns and sticks, then photograph them in the wild with real animals.”
It grew from his work as a designer for Lego, He said. “There, I became practiced at constructing characters out of tiny parts. More importantly, I learned to design everything with a story in mind.”
He said that he’s excited about being in an art-focused show compared to previous craft exhibitions in which he participated.
“I’m eager to connect with a new audience and curious about how they’ll receive my work,” he said.
Lighthouses have an especially romantic attraction to many people who love the sea, crashing waves and themes of man against nature. North Kingstown photographer and freelance national television videographer David Zapatka, 62, has captured images of lighthouses at night.
He will be displaying his collection at this year’s festival.
“While most everyone has a favorite lighthouse, few have seen them at night, and even fewer have been photographed in the dark. For 150 years, film had strict limitations in its ability to capture the extreme brightness of a lighthouse beacon juxtaposed against a dark, star-filled sky,” he said.
The invention of new digital cameras offered photographers greater exposure latitudes, and many of photographers began pushing cameras and skills to extremes to test the new equipment’s range, he noted.
“Having displayed at the Wickford Art Festival for five years prior to the pandemic, I understand first-hand how meaningful it is to show here. Prior to Covid, there were plenty of festivals an artist can attend, but most require a jury process.”
The Wickford Art Association challenges its attendees to strive highest quality in their work and it takes very seriously its mission to offer only the best professional art,” Zapatka said.
Alexandra Jedrey, 28, grew up in North Kingstown and has attended the festival for many years. She said that she dreamed of exhibiting one day during her lifetime.
That day — two of them to be precise — arrive for her this year.
“I could not be more honored, excited, and proud that that dream became a reality,” said the painter using oils for about 10 years. She said that she is most drawn to that medium because of its thickness and ability to create a variety of textures.
Jedrey said that she paints “with a palette knife, rather than a traditional paintbrush, because it has much more variety. Sometimes it’s like frosting a cake, other times it’s like scraping a bit of butter across well-done toast,” she said.
Her attention has been on native Rhode Island shells whose “pearly colors are too beautiful not to focus on.”
Other local artisans displaying this year include Kevin McCloskey, 68, who carves sperm whales out of native pine boards, Jodi Manca, 45, an acrylic painter for 25 years and photographer Cate Brown, 31, who has “been taking pictures since I was a little kid” and first entered the festival six years ago.
“When I was younger, I enjoyed the arts, but was easily frustrated by drawing and painting when I couldn’t create on paper what I saw in my head,” she said.
“But then I discovered photography and I was immediately captivated by the mechanics and the process of picture taking. This fascination allowed me to pursue photography in college,” Brown added.
For these and other artists their fascination, passion and personal fulfillment from art also brings some hope to earn some money from their endeavors. Most have day jobs, but art is also a business for artists and those helping to sponsor them.
The Business Side
The economic benefits of festivals are easiest to see because they help to stimulate tourism and other businesses in a town or region.
It is an observation that town officials and merchants, such as those with the Wickford Merchants Association find much in common.
”It’s absolutely a big revenue weekend. Kicks off summer season of sales and visits,” said Julie Bebe, owner of Yes! Gallery in the village and who has been active in the association.
“Before (the festival), I do about half number of sales that see on festival weekend and that keeps up until late summer or early fall,” she said.
Greg Mancini, president of the North Kingstown Town Council and praised both the organizers and the artists for their contribution to the community.
“People come from all over the region to visit our community, view this fine artwork, and shop in local independently owned shops. It has provided immense economic and cultural value to the North Kingstown community,” he said.
Former festival director Salvatore, said, “The Wickford Art Festival is our gift to the community - Wickford Art Association’s mission is to educate, encourage and inspire. The festival is very costly to produce and yet it remains free to attend.”
No one has an exact number for the cash infusion to merchants from festival-goers, but many business owners contacted agreed it helped with boosting the bottom line, especially for savings to cover less robust times when tourists return home after the summer season ends.
Artists, like the street merchants, are also counting on individual sales.
“Many artists have told me Wickford is always one of their most successful events, hence why we have so many returning year after year,” said Ainslie Daly, the current festival director.
“It draws an incredible crowd of buyers from across the region. Buyers are also loyal to this festival as they know they’ll be able to build relationships with artists and meet new and talented artists each year,” she said.
Salvatore added that collectors “know the artist will be in a certain location…and can count on catching up, viewing new work, reconnecting, being inspired. New exhibitors may invite their clients to the festival and meet new collectors.”
With an artist’s eye — having perhaps a touch of Picasso’s thoughts on seeing what could be and asking why not — exhibitor Cate Brown talked about the promise of beauty, originality and business a festival can bring.
“It’s a very colorful, vibrant experience,” she said. “Just to walk the rows and see other people’s styles can be very inspiring! It’s a great way to spend a summer afternoon, with friends, with family, and especially if you’re looking to purchase that perfect piece to fill your wall space.”
“And especially at art festivals, you get to interact directly with the creators, ask questions, and get to know the stories behind some piece,” she said.
