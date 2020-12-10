In a feature story on the efforts of Wireless Zone North Kingstown to solicit donations for the Toys for Tots program, manager John Roque said he believed the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on the annual drive for local children. “It’s definitely slower (this year),” Roque said. “We’re not getting as much (donations), I think people are just, because of COVID, they’re not out as often for those types of things or not thinking about it as much.” With that in mind, has the coronavirus pandemic impacted your ability to give to local charities this holiday season? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

