NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett High School Chorus is putting a new spin on the traditional winter concert.
Unable to perform together in a live setting because of COVID-19, the students are set to release a virtual album of classic holiday songs.
Aptly called “Home for the Holidays,” the holiday album will hit SoundCloud on Dec. 12.
Creating the performances that are featured on the album required some logistical ingenuity and technical know-how.
Students have been rehearsing in small groups with high school choral director Sarah Prickel-Kane, and recording themselves singing their individual parts at home. Prickel-Kane has edited these individual recordings together to create a choral recording of each piece of music.
It’s similar to how the school’s Advanced Treble Chorus created a virtual choir performance of “Never One Thing” in the spring, after the coronavirus first appeared. Video of that performance drew thousands of views on YouTube.
Sophomore McKenzie Gardner said the holiday album is a way for students to come together as a chorus family and share their voices with everyone.
“Christmas is a time for friends and family to come together. NHS Chorus is like a family to many of us, and due to COVID, we haven’t been able to sing with each other as a full ensemble,” Gardner said. “We are all proud of what we have accomplished and hope that everyone who listens enjoys the songs and is able to enjoy this holiday season.”
In addition to ensemble performances, the album will feature several student soloists singing selections such as “The Christmas Song,” “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” and more.
Senior Cora Lawson agrees that the holiday album “gives the chorus a sense of unity, and allows us to continue to make music.”
“The holiday album is fun and light-hearted so it’s perfect for all families to enjoy,” Lawson said.
The high school’s music department is accepting donations to help it perform and release more music. Donations by check can be sent to the high school.
“Creating a holiday album for chorus this year has been really special, because the gift of music is the best thing to give this season,” junior Natalie Portillo said. “It’s something everyone can enjoy and if we as a chorus can provide a little bit of cheer for everyone in this crazy time, then we absolutely want to do just that. We hope this album can brighten people’s holiday month and spread some much-needed love.”
