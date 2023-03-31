There’s something special about a musician going up on stage with just a guitar in their hands and their voice singing into a microphone. It’s a pure exhibition of creative art and a prime example of beauty in simplicity that when done right can totally captivate an audience. Since the beginning of March, MC Taylor from the Durham, North Carolina folk act Hiss Golden Messenger has been doing exactly this. As part of his current solo tour, he’ll be performing some of his band’s material at the Knickerbocker Music Center located on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly on April 7 at 8 p.m. as part of a show presented by the local concert series Westerly Sound.
Taylor and I recently had a talk about digging deep into his catalog for this current run of shows, how performing by himself can be both nerve wracking and freedom inducing, recording all of his performances and how he sometimes feels like a chameleon.
Rob Duguay: A few weeks ago on social media, you posted that this current solo tour you’re on is your favorite one you’ve ever done due to you being able to go deep into your catalog and play some tunes that played an important role in your development as a songwriter. When it comes to crafting a setlist for these shows while digging into your own songbook, how would you describe your process? Do you ever find yourself listening to old recordings to relearn your older material?
MC Taylor: Well, I think about what songs might resonate with how I’m feeling that particular day. I think about where I’m going to be and if it’s a place that I know where Hiss fans exist, I think about what songs they might not have heard in the past live. There are a few different levels of Hiss Golden Messenger fans it seems, there are the real die-hards who want to hear some tunes that sometimes I can’t even remember. When they’ve asked me to play a certain song, I couldn’t even tell them the first line of it and those are the most die-hard fans. I kind of like the challenge of catering to that crowd, I feel like I want to thank them for being so involved with my music.
It’s also become a fun challenge for me to look back at old records of mine. I got a couple records that are 10, 11, 12 years old and I’m a different person now than when I wrote those songs. It’s an interesting process to check back in with those songs and see how they resonate, so I did actually go back and have to listen to some old recordings to figure out what I was doing. In a lot of cases, I relearned how to play certain songs in a way that felt natural to me now.
RD: When any musician is playing solo on stage in front of an audience, there’s a certain vulnerability that takes place due to not having a band or a collaborator backing up the instrumentation. How do you handle that while performing by yourself with a guitar? Did it take any getting used to at first?
MCT: I’ve done a lot of solo shows over the years so it’s not completely new territory for me, but every time I start a tour on which I’m playing completely alone it takes a few shows to understand what the tenor of the performances is. I think part of why I was saying that this solo touring has been my favorite that I’ve done thus far is because in every case at every show, surprisingly at some of the shows, everybody has been ready and willing to go really deep with me from the first chord. It’s not like I’m trying to play over talking, knowing that people are going to be pin drop quiet, knock on wood because there’s no guarantee that it’s always going to be the case, as though we were in a church gave me a tremendous amount of freedom with the setlist. There’s some songs that fell off setlists many years ago simply because it didn’t seem like the audience had the bandwidth to deal with the tune, either because of the tempo, the subject material or the volume in which it needed to be played in order to convey whatever the song was trying to say. When I don’t have those considerations, it really becomes a wide open playing field.
It is a little nerve wracking because when I’m playing with my band, there’s always going to be someone to catch me if I fall and that goes for everybody. If someone stumbles musically, someone else is always going to be there to pick it up. These solo performances are a real exercise in vulnerability and me relearning the lesson that what I might consider to be musical mistakes are perceived differently by the people in the crowd. People like to see a performer being human and sometimes being human is making a mistake, forgetting a line, forgetting a chord or forgetting how to play a song when you’re halfway through it. It’s not necessarily wanting to see someone fail, it’s that seeing someone who is up on a stage making a mistake reminds us all that we’re all just human and we’re trying to do the best that we can.
RD: Absolutely, I couldn’t agree more. Over the past couple of years, you’ve self-released a few live albums that were recorded in various locations including Seattle, Kansas City, St. Louis and even London to name a few. Do you record all your performances and you just pick and choose which ones you want to release or do you usually plan out these live recordings beforehand?
MCT: The way that we do it is that we record every single show. By doing that, it takes away from the feeling of preciousness that can sometimes accompany a recording. If you go into a situation where all of a sudden everybody in the band is aware that tape is rolling in a figurative sense, that makes everybody think differently about their performance and it changes the music, at least for me and my group of people. I found that when we all just assume that we’re recording every note of every show, eventually after a week or a month or a year everybody forgets that we’re recording. That’s when we end up getting the truest picture of where we’re at as a live band and for us it’s a little bit like having access to game tapes like how a sports team goes back and looks at their performance the next day to kind of understand exactly what might have been happening in a moment that felt very charged.
We can do that too, we can say “Wow, that night in Seattle felt really good. Can we listen back to that and actually see if it sounds as good as it felt?”. Or very occasionally, this happens much less but we might think “God, that night in Houston felt really off. What was happening that night?” and we can go back and listen. Almost 100% of the time, what I hear on the recordings differs slightly from what is in my memory. That’s kind of the beauty of music, your memory of the performance is fully charged with all kinds of emotions that might not actually be totally present on the recording.
Anyway, we record everything and I’m doing the same with this solo tour. In fact, this is probably the fastest I’ve turned around a live performance into a live record because I’ve been putting the finishing touches on the mixes of the next live record that is from a bunch of different solo performances that I just did on the West Coast.
RD: I’m looking forward to checking that out. I also agree with the game tape analogy, it makes a lot of sense. Being based in Durham, North Carolina, what are your thoughts on performing in the Northeast, which includes the upcoming show at the Knickerbocker Music Center? Is there anything that sticks out to you about the audiences here or how the venues operate?
MCT: Honestly, at this point I feel like I’m sort of from nowhere. I grew up in California, I’ve lived in Durham and around Durham for 15 years but I’m always traveling everywhere. I feel like I’m always in a different city and I feel like a little bit of a chameleon, I can sort of fit in anywhere. It’s hard for me to make a distinction between places, all of these cultural places have their own personalities but I sort of feel that everybody wants the same thing. Everybody wants to be happy, everybody wants to avoid feeling like they don’t belong and are in pain.
I feel like that could be a more existential answer than what you’re looking for, but I’ve been through Westerly and for it being such a small place I’ve played there many times. More times than a lot of bigger cities, so there must be some kind of magnet that’s drawing me back there.
RD: There must be. After this run of solo shows you have going on, what are your plans for the rest of the spring going into the summer? Do you plan on jumping on the festival circuit with Hiss Golden Messenger or possibly working on a new album?
MCT: There’s a new record coming and it’s coming out this summer so at this point we’re just about to start the lead up to that and everything that getting ready to put out a new record entails. This solo tour comes right at the doorstep of all kinds of new stuff for Hiss Golden Messenger.
