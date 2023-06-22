SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Non-stop applause came for nearly every song as each resonated with young and old alike watching “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Theatre by the Sea’s latest production.
For those who grew up with King and her music, the performance brought them a songbook of favorites that seemed to come endlessly on the TBTS stage — and mixed with the acting of scenes telling her story — made passing time irrelevant.
Many attending the opening night show said it seemed to stop time as they listened and relived their own lives around those songs, the meanings and the experiences. The show, more than just entertainment, is also an “experience.”
It took on occasionally a feel of a groupie concert rather than just a jukebox musical play in a theater. All of that, of course, was intended.
Monet Sabel, who played King, filled the role exquisitely and was the star of the show in every way. She drew eyes to her performance with excellent vocals and a haunting resemblance to Carole King with a 1960s vintage dress and hairstyle, alto/soprano voice range and overlapping native New York City accent.
Bill Hanney, executive producer and owner of the 90-year-old barn theater, hit a home run if the opening night’s audience is any judge of reactions to follow for other performances.
“I would say this was one of the best shows, if not the best show, I’ve seen in the last five years,” said Wakefield resident Tony Sciolto, 76, who remembers when King rose to fame.
Social media was also filled with praise for the show.
Paulina Tudino in Mettatuxet commented, “Saw it Thursday. It was fantastic. This was more so than PPAC (Providence Performing Arts Center).”
Joining with her sentiments, Margaret Renzi of Warwick said simply, “It was fabulous.”
Peg Fradette, executive director of the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce also caught the show, noting, “It was very good.”
Narragansett’s Harbour Island resident Jamie Osborne commented, “Awesome show at TBTS.”
The show was classic Hanney, but had the definable fingerprints of Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill and Casting Director Matthew Chappell. Show Director-Choreographer Michael D. Jablonski and Music Master and Conductor Jacob Priddy brought together the life story with well-known songs.
Anchoring this show’s music that turned up the emotions, Priddy served as conductor and played the keyboard while directing orchestra members Mike Sartini on drums, Sam Kurzontkowski on bass, Courtney Swain on keyboard, Keven Sakai on reeds, Carlos Ramos on trumpet and Clay Nordhill on guitar.
All this coordination coupled with the performers’ excellent singing and acting together took the air out of the old barn theater on Cards Pond Road in Matunick during the opening night show.
Through the narrative, actors brought some insight perhaps not readily known about King and others associated with her rise to stardom.
For instance, songwriter King, along with lover, turned husband and finally ex-husband Gerry Goffin (Tim Quartier) first created lyrics and melodies becoming hits for 1960s favs like The Drifters, The Shirelles, Little Eva and the Monkees to name a few.
On stage cementing the narrative and weaving together the songs as they told stories about their personal lives were best friends and competitors Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil (Andrew Poston and Alaina Mills).
Helping to move the story along was the music producer Don Kirshner (Kevin Loreque) who gave King her first chance at producing.
There’s also a no-gloss-over approach that Hill, Chappell and Jablonski took for showing the troubling mental health problems with Goffin — perhaps King as well for remaining with him — by today’s standards. It painted at times in voice and actions a very abusive Goffin in that relationship.
According to King’s memoir, Goffin suffered from mental illness following ingestion of LSD, eventually undergoing treatment with lithium and electroshock therapy, and was diagnosed with manic depression. His drug use affected his health, and he was hospitalized for a time.
The show also illustrates real-life trials in which mental illness feeds tremendous creativity, but brings collateral damage and casualties.
That relationship between King and Goffin found a subtle and telling counterpoint in the stage presence of Mann and Weill. They have a more constant, smooth and less troubling — perhaps even more cohesive — relationship that Director Jablonski helped to create.
The songs filled the theater every couple of minutes. They included “So Far Away” at the opening, “Oh Carol” (Neil Sedaka), “Some Kind of Wonderful” (King, Goffin and The Drifters), “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” (King and the Shirelles) and “You’ve Got A Friend” (King, Mann, Weil and Kirshner).
“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” put Sabel’s stamp of replicating King Singing with vibrato. “Beautiful” in a King solo ended the show with a piano-pounding finish that brought loud applause.
The entire ensemble then came to the stage to invite the audience to sing “I Feel The Earth Move.” It brought up from their seats adults who remembered King, teens who were captured by her vocals and very young people just wanting to be part of that moment.
Hoots, hollers and yells brought down the curtain to a standing ovation.
It’s worth singling out the excellent performance of Quartier as Goffin. Some in the audience had trouble separating fantasy as his character was abusive toward a beloved King for this audience and in her stage character. Failing to make that separation from reality, some audience members whispered snide remarks at the end when he appeared for the last curtain call. That failure to recognize is a tribute to his performing the character well and accurately if King’s own autobiography is any measure.
If you like to be swept away by emotion-grabbing music, fabulous theater and a wonderful night out, this production at Theatre By the Sea should not be missed during its run that concludes July 8.
