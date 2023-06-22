The Narragansett Town Council voted Monday night to approve the second reading of a divisive ordinance that would end unlimited free parking at spots near Narragansett Town Beach and Ocean Road. The move, which would limit drivers to staying parked in the area for three hours at the most during the summer months, was criticized by some local residents at Monday's meeting as being difficult to enforce, hastily thrown together and potentially harmful to local businesses as those visiting the beaches may feel rushed to move their vehicles instead of frequenting local shops or restaurants. Do you believe limiting free parking near Narragansett Town Beach will hurt local businesses? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

