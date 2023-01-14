The winter months offer lazy times to crawl under a comfy blanket or snuggle in a chair fireside while plunging into some books long set aside or that you’ve always wanted to open, but always had better things to do.
So what kinds of books would be fun to read in the warm captivity of freezing cold air outside or falling snow piling up, making any thought of leaving the house crazy? Is it a mystery, autobiography, history, fiction, non-fiction, self-help, or poetry to mention a few?
Some local authors, a professor, librarian and book publisher offered ideas from their interests and collections. These books captivate, educate, amuse or simply help to pass the time of day or night.
For instance, Yvette Nachmias-Baeu, author of Ledicia’s Key, said that she likes books by Anne Lamott, and found “The Book Thief” (Markus Zusak), “The Door” (Magda Szabó), “The Elegance of the Hedgehog” (Muriel Barbery) and “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” (Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows) intriguing as well.
“These books make you travel, but don’t disrupt (too much) your peace of mind, yet make you think and bring you into the world you begin to inhabit,” Nachmias-Baeu said.
She pointed out that she likes to read in the early morning.
“I will make a cup of coffee, sit in a large leather chair, throw a blanket over my lap...the cat usually comes soon after and goes to sleep on my lap, and then I open the current book I have already started to read and only stop reading when I need to stop for lunch or dinner,” she said.
Michael Grossman, author of several books including the recently released “The Accidental President.” is the owner of self-publishing enterprise Ebook Bakery in South Kingstown and said, for him, the selection of a book to read on a cold winter night or snowy evening depends on his mood.
“Hungry for betterment? I might grab something off my self-help stack. Seeking motivation? How about ‘The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill’ (William Manchester)? In a centered, Zen-inspired mood? I’d grab ‘Grist For the Mill’ (Ram Das)” he said.
“My interests jump around like a steel pinball,” he added with a laugh.
He said that he reads in bed, where he can relax and can enjoy books for their pleasure rather than bringing the critical eye that comes with his job reading others’ work for their self-publishing effort.
Another who enjoys reading is Gene Kincaid, a short-story writer in the South County Writers Group and former advertising executive who spends summers in South County.
“In the 1960s when I was traveling every week, I read every one of Ian Fleming’s 007 books. They were quick reads and I could stop and start at any point and then pick up again,” he said.
After a change in the next few decades from traveling between the bustle of New York City and the quiet of the woods in New Hampshire, he said he turned to reading light mysteries by Stuart Wood and Robert Parker.
“My favorite reads today are history and biography. I am currently reading ‘Agent Josephine.’ (Damien Lewis). It’s about Josephine Baker’s work as a British spy living in France during World War II,” he said about the successful singer and dancer in France who had left the United States for a less racist environment in France.
“I also do not enjoy reading in bed so I do it in the evening, and at 84 I usually nod off fairly quickly. Therefore completing a book can take quite some time,” he added with a smile.
Someone who deals with books all day long, Britta Obertello, South Kingstown Public Library reference and program librarian, said that she will select either a thriller, mystery or a story set someplace warm.
“My ideal setting for reading on a cold or snowy day is on the couch with my weighted blanket and some hot tea,” she said.
Among the books this librarian recommends is “Winter in Paradise” (Elin Hilderbrand) set in a warm climate away from cold South County. On her thriller-mystery list is “No Exit” (Taylor Adams).
“’Winter in Paradise’ (is a) book about a woman named Irene Steele who lives in Iowa City with a seemingly perfect life. However, her perfect life is turned upside down when she receives an upsetting phone call about her husband,” she said.
This call takes her to the tropical island of St. John. Once there, she and her accompanying sons discover many secrets about their late husband and father.
“I recommend this book because of the rich descriptions of St. John. I really felt like I was there on the island with Irene and her sons. Reading this book made me want to visit St. John very badly. ‘Winter in Paradise’ is a light and easy escapist read,” she said.
“No Exit” is about a young woman driving through a snowstorm, trying to get to her sick mother. The storm forces her to pull over at a rest stop. Others also waiting out the storm, too. She soon discovers a child in a locked car, perhaps held by a dangerous person and she needs to find that person.
“I recommend this book for those who enjoy thrillers and also like to embrace the cold darkness of winter months in New England,” Obertello said.
With libraries a wonderful resource for all kinds of books, local writer Terry Schimmel, author of recently-released “Yankee Girl in Dixie,” said she will often select a book from a local library.
“I prefer reading an actual book over tablet reading. The books I like are ones with appealing characters, ones that are so well-developed that you miss them when the book is over,” she said.
Plot and pacing are important to her, but characters make a book memorable, she added. “I prefer fiction most of the time, but enjoy non-fiction also if it’s not too dry. I find well-written historical fiction especially appealing,” Schimmel said.
Examples of books whose characters and story stay with her after turning the last page are “The Curious Incident of the Dog at Night” (Mark Haddon).
“(He) does a superb job of getting into the mind of an autistic teenage boy, telling the story through his eyes. The reader can’t help but come away with a better understanding of this young man, his way of thinking, his abilities and struggles.,” she said.
Others with a historical angle are “The Boys on the Boat” (Daniel James Brown) and “Stones Across the River” (Ursula Hegi) that is set in pre-World War II Germany as well as post-war and tell about the lives of people living in a small town.
“It really expanded my awareness regarding the climate in that time and place,” she said.
“I usually read in the late afternoon, and sometimes evening, and lately when I have insomnia in the middle of the night, I get in a few more chapters! I usually read on the living room couch and sometimes drink a cup of tea as I do so,” Schimmel said.
Even though literal page-turners are important to many, so, too are audiobooks.
One person preferring to listen is Professor Joseph Manzella, a summer visitor to South County, former long-time journalist and chairman emeritus of the Anthropology Department at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, CT.
“I prefer non-fiction on societal-cultural issues during winter (and) spy novels during warmer months.”
“Between the World and Me” (Ta-Nehisi Coates) is a non-fiction account of the author’s experience with race in America and was written as a letter to his teenage son.
“It’s a personal journey and a reflection on the American past and present. It is at times bleak but always thoughtful and compelling,” Manzella said.
Another recommendation is “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” (Yuval Noah Harari). The author is an Israeli historian.
“His book is pretty much summed up in the subtitle. As such it covers the last 70,000 years of human sociocultural activity, and presents an enlightening perspective on homo sapiens development,” the professor said.
“On winter days listening to a book in bed or on the couch is typical, although weather permitting I do prefer listening while on a long drive or train ride,” he said.
“And, I don’t need lighting,” he added with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.