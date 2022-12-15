WARWICK, R.I. — Looking for a boost of holiday happiness? You can’t go wrong with “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre.
The production recreates the Frank Capra movie classic as if it were a radio broadcast in 1946. On a set depicting the interior of “radio station WGAM,” seven actors step up to microphones to voice all the people of Bedford Falls involved in the life of George Bailey.
Bailey had been a young man with big plans who put his own dreams aside to take over his family’s beleaguered building and loan company. A setback, however, has left George thinking about ending it all.
That’s until Clarence Odbody, his guardian angel, famously comes to the rescue and in flashbacks, shows George what his town would have been like if it hadn’t been for him.
There is both humor and heart in George’s story, and at the Gamm, the sentiment is honest. This “Wonderful Life” induces loads of feel-good endorphins.
The actors’ voices are what count as we listen to this “broadcast,” but their facial expressions and body language on stage add to the enjoyment. So does the work of the Foley artist, also on stage, who provides sound effects from clopping shoes to crackling fires, creating his own frenetic visual performance at the same time.
After three seasons playing George Bailey, the Gamm’s artistic director, Tony Estrella, puts his own touch on this year’s production, directing with fresh humor and new emphasis on certain characters’ quirks. If you’ve seen a previous iteration, it’s fun to discover these subtle differences.
Jeff Church, founding artistic director of Burbage Theatre Company and a frequent Gamm actor, takes over as George Bailey and gives a performance that is convincing in joy, frustration and in portraying Bailey’s idealism.
Fred Sullivan Jr. is a perfect fit for Clarence: funny, eccentric but ultimately wise. Then he does a quick change to portray the greedy, disagreeable Henry F. Potter, Bailey’s banking nemesis. He’s top notch at both.
That ability to transition among different characters is a hallmark of the entire cast, including an expressive Lynsey Ford as George’s wife as well as his mother; Helena Tafuri as the local femme fatale Violet Bick and as one of the Bailey children; Rodney Witherspoon II as George’s brother Harry, among other characters; and Richard Noble in several pivotal roles, including the local pharmacist and George’s irresponsible uncle, Billy.
Milly Massey plays the radio station announcer, introducing the broadcast and the “commercials” that support it. She also voices the youngest Bailey daughter – and plays piano on stage throughout, providing background music and accompanying the advertising jingles. It’s multi-tasking that Massey handles with aplomb.
Finally, Will Malloy makes his mark audibly and visually in his Gamm debut as the Foley artist. He doesn’t have many time-out moments, but he never misses a cue.
Performances of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A:Live Radio Play” continue only through Dec. 24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $55-$75 by calling (401) 723-4266 or online at gammtheatre.org.
