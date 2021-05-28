Dual headlining shows can be pretty awesome. There’s so much musical talent taking over the room that the audience can’t help but feel captivated to dance around, sing along and roar with applause. And on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Pump House Music Works — 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield — there will be a ton of musical talent taking over the front lawn. Providence alt-country garage rock act The Quahogs will be performing their interesting blend of amplified twang, and Boston blues artist Julie Rhodes and her backing band The Electric Company will take part in what should be a magnificent time.
Lead vocalist and guitarist Steve DelMonico from The Quahogs and I recently had a talk about what he’s been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing virtual shows and hoping to release a new album before 2021’s conclusion.
Rob Duguay: How would you describe your life over the 15 months or so during the COVID-19 pandemic? Did you spend a lot of time working on new songs, or were you doing other things?
Steve DelMonico: I spent a lot of my time just taking it easy. I wrote a few new songs on my electric guitar and I also watched a lot of TV when I got bored. I’ve been playing around a lot to come up with ideas for some more new material.
RD: What have you been watching on TV? Anything good?
SD: Schitt’s Creek mostly, which is on Netflix.
RD: Ok, I’ve heard good things about that show. Eugene Levy is in it, so it must be funny.
SD: Yeah, it’s pretty good.
RD: The Quahogs have played a couple virtual events at The Parlour in Providence over the past few months, with one in November of last year and another one in February. How was the experience of playing these shows where you’re pretty much playing in front of a camera? What’s your opinion on the art of live streaming in general?
SD: I’ve had a lot of fun doing them. I think they were pretty fun and I love getting to play at The Parlour no matter what. It’s one of my favorite places to perform at. It doesn’t feel as awkward for me as others have said it does for them; I think it’s a solid platform to use. People are still going to watch digitally if they want, just like they’ll go to an actual show if they want.
RD: Around St. Patrick’s Day, The Quahogs put a music video together for a rendition of The Pogues’ “Dirty Old Town” featuring John McCauley from Deer Tick, Jesse Smith and Seamus Weeden from Smith & Weeden, MorganEve Swain from The Huntress and Holder Of Hands and her brother Spencer who is part of Flogging Molly and Zox. Whose idea was it for the video, and how did you go about getting everyone involved?
SD: It was my idea. I just came up with it while I was home and it was kind of a shot in the dark to see who would be interested in doing it. Everyone was really excited to be a part of it, and they appreciated that I had them in mind. It was awesome.
RD: It’s a pretty cool video and I liked it a lot from watching it; I thought it was great. What are your thoughts on this upcoming show at Pump House Music Works?
SD: It’s going to be our first show in front of people in a year and a half. I think our last normal show that we had before the pandemic was in January 2020 at the Columbus Theatre in Providence. I like the Pump House a lot; it’s a really cool place.
RD: There’s been rumors of a new album from The Quahogs that’s waiting to be released. Is there any truth to that? If so, can we expect it to come out later this year?
SD: Yeah, there’s truth to it. We recorded with Brian Webb and Graham Mellor at Uptown Sound handled the mixing. Basically, we’re waiting to release it until we can actually share and play the album, which COVID-19 got in the way of. I tentatively hope that we have at least a music video out within a couple of months. We still need to get it mastered but it’s practically done; it’s just a matter of doing a proper release show for it and heading out on tour to show it to new people who’ll hopefully like it.
