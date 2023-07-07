There are very few musicians who can be considered as artists who pushed their instrument into a new direction, but Andy Summers is one of them. During his time with the British new wave icons The Police, he was creating sounds with his guitar that nobody else could pull off but they’ve been often mimicked, even today. While he gets a ton of acclaim for his musical talents, Summers is also a prolific photographer, with his most recent art book “A Series Of Glances” coming out a couple months ago. In an effort to combine both creative mediums, he’s embarking on a tour titled “The Cracked Lens + A Missing String” that will make a stop at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich later this month.
Summers will be performing on guitar while his extensive collection of personal photography is projected. We had a talk ahead of the show about his initial musical journey in the world of jazz while growing up in the ‘60s, being the first guitarist in the United Kingdom to meet Jimi Hendrix, crafting his individual sound with The Police and how he went about crafting this one-of-a-kind experience fans in Rhode Island will get to see July 22 at 8 p.m.
Rob Duguay: When you first started playing guitar in your teens, you started playing jazz while being influenced by Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie and many others. How did you go about translating this background into rock music during the ‘60s and ‘70s?
Andy Summers: I was also into that, obviously I was a guitarist but my ear went to many things. Very simply put, I would always ask “How do you do that?” and then I’d figure out how to do it. I think my ear naturally went to kind of more sophisticated chord progressions and sequences, also chords that were more prevalent in jazz. Someone like Thelonious Monk would have been very much on the outside with his idiosyncratic singular style, but that was the jazz language which is a bit more complex than rock or pop and obviously blues. My ears tended to go to people like Wes Montgomery and Kenny Burrell, who are both American guitar players, and that’s what I absorbed.
Of course, real life didn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to go out and only play jazz. The first band I was in was a rhythm & blues band.
RD: It’s said that you were the first guitarist to meet Jimi Hendrix when he first landed in the United Kingdom back in 1966, how did this all come about and what was he like in person?
AS: Well, it’s true. It was this particular circle I was in in London at the time and we all kind of knew each other. London is a big city, but it’s not that big, and all the bands were playing in clubs so sometimes you’d be on with this band and sometimes with that band and you’re in the scene. You would have a lot of acquaintances, they weren’t really friends but they were people that you kind of knew. In my band, we were quite good friends with a group who were on the top of the world at the time called The Animals.
Chas Chandler, who was the bass player for The Animals, had seen Jimi in New York. He was obviously amazed by him and I think he told us before he brought him over that he was going to bring him over eventually. Literally, Chas Chandler picked him up that night from Heathrow into London. He then stopped at our place while looking for a guitar for Jimi to play. I don’t know why he didn’t have one but no one had quite taken on the idea that Jimi was left-handed, not right-handed.
My guitars were all right-handed, but I think Chas took one of my acoustic guitars to give to Jimi anyway. I think that actually happened, so I was definitely one of the first people he’d ever met in London. I went to go see him play a few weeks later and of course he was amazing.
RD: I can imagine.
AS: Yeah, it was like he was from another planet, I’d never seen anything like it. He was a very soft spoken, kind of an introverted guy. Basically, the personality was all in the music and the guitar playing.
RD: You just mentioned The Animals and you were in that band for a short time as well, so what was your experience like being with Eric Burdon and being his guitar player?
AS: We had a great time. I lived with Eric in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles and it was the height of the “new freedom”, to put it lightly, but we had a great time. It was pretty wild all the time, we played in the U.S., we played in Mexico and we went to Japan, there was a lot of adventures. Eric had a swiveling head and I really think that he wanted to be a film director so he stopped making records for a while and he broke up the band. Then he started a group called War that he had quite a lot of success with.
RD: I know that hit “Spill The Wine” he had with them. When The Police was starting out in the late ‘70s, the tones you were able to capture on your guitar were very different from what everybody was doing at the time with you harnessing a balance of feedback and distortion while incorporating surf and reggae styles. What would you say influenced this unique approach when you first started playing with Sting and Stewart Copeland?
AS: Depending on who you are, and maybe I grew up reading too many Downbeat magazines, but as a musician you’re supposed to find your own voice. You should come up with something original that’s original to you that sounds like you, reflects you and is your thing. That was always in the back of my mind, but I think what you need is the right crucible for that to take place. The right crucible for that to take place for me was, as it turned out, The Police. I thought that I was a really good guitar player and I was pretty accomplished, but when I met up with Sting and Stewart and as Sting emerged as a songwriter, what came to me naturally was to sort of reshape the chords, alter them, do effects on them and it was very natural for me to hear that way.
That’s the way I heard it, so that uniqueness I brought about on guitar while being in The Police was from me being in the right setting. I had it in me to do it and perhaps I wanted it subconsciously, but suddenly I was in the right bowl of soup and I could make it happen.
RD: You want to put your individuality towards your music and put your own spin on things when you’re playing with other people. This upcoming show at the Greenwich Odeum combines your music with your photography. How did you go about coming up with this vision of combining two creative mediums into one thing?
AS: To me, it’s actually surprising on reflection that it’s taken me so long to do it. I’ve had this sort of sub-career as a photographer and as I’ve traveled the world I’ve had 50 exhibitions. I feel that my latest work of photography is the best one I’ve done, so it’s a part of my life but it really is surprising to me that I didn’t bring the two together before. I’ve taken steps towards it by thinking about the music that plays during an exhibition that somehow reflects the photography. Actually, before the pandemic I started to do this show after finally coming up with the idea of projecting all the pictures on a big screen, working out sequences and doing special music for it as a multimedia event.
When I finally got to it, I certainly had the work from a massive archive of photography I’ve done over the years along with tons of records. This was a new challenge to create a multimedia show with guitar playing and a host of visual imagery, so I’m surprised that I didn’t do this 20 years ago. We’re doing it now and we were doing it before COVID struck us down just like everybody else, but I’m very happy to be coming to the East Coast in a few weeks to do this and continuing on throughout the country for the rest of the year.
RD: Yeah, you’re going to be performing in Canada and the West Coast as well.
AS: It’s pretty loaded.
RD: Outside of these shows that are part of this tour that you’re going to be embarking on, do you have any other projects that you’re involved in with either music, photography or anything else?
AS: The work never stops and I’m always thinking about it. I was sort of thrown sideways, again like all of us, because my last solo record called “Harmonics of the Night” came out in 2021 and it’s pretty complex, but I’m dying to make a new one. I’m going to start looking at it in August to see if I can crank one out while I have loads of compositions, but I haven’t got any time right now because we’re really focused on setting up this multimedia show. My brain is always active on that side, I play all the time and I always have ideas for pieces of music. It’s just about committing the time to come in and really do it.
For my last three records, I made all three of them alone while playing all the instruments but I’m going to put a band together for the next one. Some of the imagery from “A Series Of Glances” will be in the show and I’m probably going to think about doing another book for next year, but right now the show and the tour is what I’m really engaged with. I have to practice it and I’ve been sitting in my studio in Venice Beach, California, projecting pictures on a big white wall and playing to them. It’s different and I’m pretty enthusiastic about it because I don’t think anyone else has got quite anything like this. I’m also going to talk to the audience and I’m pretty good at it.
I’m going to make it enjoyable and it’s not going to be standard at all, this is pretty off the wall. I do play some Police music as well, so I don’t cheat the audience or whatever. I plan on playing some of the songs and they’ve been coming out really well. I think it’s a pretty unique show and by the time I’ve done this East Coast run, I’ll know a lot more than I do talking to you right now. (laughs)
RD: You’ll be hitting the ground running.
AS: Yeah, I’m going to be planning out the gear and then off we go. I’ll be in the deep end and you’ll be seeing a man trying not to drown in public.
