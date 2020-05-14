Drive-in movie theaters didn't need any help getting on the endangered species list, but one local landmark has apparently survived the onslaught of COVID-19.
The Rustic Tri-View Drive-In has apparently worked out the safety details with Gov. Gina Raimondo and will commence a limited reopening on Friday, the operators announced.
“It is good news,” said Holly St. Jacques, the manager.
The start of the outdoor screening season comes about a month later than normal for the Rustic and arrives with a string of new rules designed to prevent customers from spreading COVID-19. Jacques declined to talk about the specifics, but the company that owns the three-screen theater publicized most of them on the Rustic's Facebook page.
“We are excited to open this Friday, let's work together to create a safe entertainment experience,” they said.
Until further adjustments are made, the drive-in will only be open on Friday and Saturday nights. An attendant will guide cars to a parking spot, leaving an open space between vehicles. But viewers may exit their cars to watch the features from chairs directly in front of their vehicles. Or, if you arrive in a truck, the chairs have to be in the bed of the vehicle.
Masks are mandatory whenever anyone opens a window or leaves a vehicle for any reason, including patronizing the concession stand. Food orders must be called in by phone and picked up outside the concession stand in a designated area.
And no more than three people will be allowed in a restroom at a time.
Built in 1951, the Rustic Drive-In is believed to be one of only two seasonal drive-ins in the state. The other is the Misquamicut Drive-In in Westerly. There are also a handful of drive-ins in nearby Massachusetts, including the Mendon Twin on Route 16.
Like many other forms of economic activity, drive-in theaters thrived along with the proliferation of the automobile and the development of the highway system. According to the web site Art in Ruins, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters in the United States in 1958, but today only a fraction of them remain amid the daunting explosion of alternative and increasingly digital entertainment platforms.
The Rustic has changed hands several times over the years as it's grappled with the challenges of evolving consumer habits. Since 2008, however, it has been owned by the Boston Culinary Group, a private food service management company that supports the recreation and entertainment industry. The company operates a number of drive-ins and cinemas.
