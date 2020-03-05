PROVIDENCE – Arriving in Providence with “Hello, Dolly!” will be a homecoming, of sorts, for actor Chelsea Cree Groen.
She’s a native of Phoenix, Ariz., but a couple summers ago, she called Narragansett home while appearing at Theatre by the Sea in Matunuck in “The Music Man.”
“We were by the water, a beautiful town, so peaceful,” she recalls.
She made friends here with local actors and the technical crew, and she’s thrilled that a group of them will head to the Providence Performing Arts Center to see her this week as “Dolly” runs in the capital city through Sunday.
This is a touring version of the Broadway production that won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, coincidentally the same year Groen, 28, was at TBTS.
The main character, Dolly Gallagher Levi, is a matchmaker who does her best work for others – until she sets her cap for Horace Vandergelder, a wealthy Yonkers merchant. But first she has to find another match for his apparent intended, Irene Molloy, a widow who runs a millinery shop. In the process, she also matches up Molloy’s assistant, Minnie Fay, the role Groen has been playing since she joined the tour in September.
The similarities between Minnie and Zaneeta Shinn, the character she played at Theatre by the Sea, aren’t lost on Groen; both are sweet young women. However, Zaneeta, daughter of the mayor of River City, is outgoing and a little daffy, while Groen says Minnie is shy and naive. But Dolly doesn’t have to work too hard to make the match.
“It’s love at first sight,” Groen says.
That’s also how Groen, 28, feels about her career. “I knew at a very young age that this is what I wanted to do. I was in my first musical when I was 5; I’ve done ballet since I was 2.” During the years from age 10 to 12, she appeared as Annie in productions at regional theaters across the country – including at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. She also appeared in Berkshire Theatre Group production that moved to Off-Broadway. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree at the University of Michigan.
“Hello, Dolly!” first opened on Broadway in 1964 and won 10 Tony Awards, setting a record that lasted for 37 years and making a star of Carol Channing in the title role. Five years later, the movie version won three Academy Awards.
While times have changed, Groen says the musical, with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, holds up. She saw the show for the first time during the Broadway revival and says she left the theater feeling joyful.
“I love the show so much. It just radiates joy, and we’re spreading that joy across the country,” she says.
This production, moreover, is “a spectacle. Big sets, big numbers, colorful bright costumes.” The costumes are the same as worn on Broadway, where they won the Tony for Best Costume Design of a Musical.
That Broadway revival featured Bette Midler, Donna Murphy and Bernadette Peters in the title role, and Groen compares them admiringly to the touring Dolly, Carolee Carmello, a veteran of 14 Broadway musicals and three-time Tony Award nominee.
“Her voice is insane,” she says. “She’s hilarious, and she’s sassy, sexy and a little younger, so she dances a lot. She’s a star.”
Performances of “Hello, Dolly!” are March 3-8 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets start at $41 and are available at the box office, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS(2787) or online at ppacri.org.
