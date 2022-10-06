When he’s not covering local issues either on The Bartholomewtown Podcast, on the radio at 99.7 FM & 630 AM WPRO or on television at Rhode Island PBS, Bill Bartholomew is making music.
As part of the indie rock act Silverteeth with his wife Gabriela Rassi, the piano rock power trio Fave or as a solo artist among other projects, the Charlestown native has been a steady fixture in Rhode Island’s music scene. He also was one in Brooklyn during the late 2000s and early 2010s, where he met Rassi, before moving back to The Ocean State during the middle of the latter decade.
His latest solo album, Beij, that’s due out on October 14, is very stripped down with Bartholomew handling the writing, recording, producing and instrumentation all on his own. This approach results in a pure sound quality that highlights the songwriting craft as it is being informed by an original artistic identity.
Bartholomew began working on the album at the beginning of the year with a lot on his mind both creatively and emotionally. He also wanted to use the project as a way to recenter himself as a musician after dedicating the majority of his time towards his media career over the past few years.
“There were a few things that I wanted to accomplish when I started working on ‘Beij’ in January,” He says about the making of the album. “I knew that I wanted to make a recording that was representative of the sound that I have been seeking to capture for years. I wanted to incorporate new songs, songs written during the height of COVID-19, and songs that have been with me for a long time. I also wanted to record the music myself and perform all of the instruments. I don’t think it’s fair to say that I have been ‘out’ of music for the past two years, even as I have seemingly focused on the media side of my career.”
“For one, I’ve been drumming with a number of projects, and I’ve been performing solo, curating shows and releasing EPs,” Bartholomew adds. “However, with ‘Beij’, I am definitely stepping back into the music game from a full-on perspective. After New York, Silverteeth and other aspects of my musical journey, I needed to hit a reset button and reformulate how I wanted my life to be. I feel rested and refocused and more true to the artist that I want to be than I have in years, maybe even ever.”
What impresses me the most about the album is the sonic variety coming from numerous avenues. Some songs simply have Bartholomew singing while strumming a guitar or playing a piano with the vocal structure acting as a focal point. Others have more of a full band vibe with the drums and bass rounding out a song. Stylistically there’s an indie rock foundation with folk and country elements bouncing off of it. There’s some twang to the music but not too much where it can come off as pretentious or hokey.
My favorite track off of the album has to be “A Serious Light”. The melodic chords from the guitar and the vocal harmonies compliment each other very well with the lyrics having an ability to stick to the mind. “Shadows” is a different version of a Silverteeth staple while being refreshing along with being a stellar example of Bartholomew’s range of singing. Leaning towards that country style is “Feathers”, which on a personal level gives me visions of a spaghetti western gunfight. I’m not sure if that’s what Bartholomew was going for but that’s what I got from it.
Bartholomew is going to be celebrating the release of Beij with a DIY style show at The Loft on 669 Elmwood Avenue in Providence during the night of the album’s release. Fellow singer-songwriters Dave Flamand and Randy Robbins, psychedelic garage rock act Ziggy Gnardust and Rassi will be starting off the evening at 8 p.m. For more information, visit Bartholomew’s website at billbartholomew.bandcamp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.