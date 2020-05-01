Ever since Glenn Thomas made the move from the small town of Westerly to the music-filled metropolis of Nashville last year, his songwriting has grown immensely. He’s gone from being the frontman and guitarist for the alt-rock trio Wild Sun to harnessing the craft of writing music with a deeper meaning. His solo career is a testament to that and it’s evident in the new song “All You Can Do” that came out on April 17 with an accompanying music video. Thomas has also been doing a “Live From Quarantine” series where he’s been livestreaming performances via Facebook and Instagram each Thursday since the COVID-19 crisis hit last month. It’s as good of a time as ever to be productive and he’s been taking advantage of the opportunity to do so.
The new music video shows Thomas sitting on a couch adorned with a blanket stylized as the American flag while singing the lyrics as they pop up in the opposite upper corners. He did all of the filming and editing himself in a genuine DIY fashion.
“I made the video for ‘All You Can Do’ In January,” He says on the making of the music video. “It was a simple setup with one camera on a slow zoom directly in front of me. I sang along to the song twice as fast as it was recorded and then I slowed the video down for a slow-motion effect in real time. It exaggerated the way the words look being sung, which I thought would be a cool way to highlight the lyrics. This song is less of a story than it is a reflection and a mantra. Letting go of things that are out of your control and accepting things as they are isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but especially in times like this, it is essential.”
“Live From Quarantine” has Thomas performing in a room surrounded by amps, guitars and a couple microphones. The most recent installment was happy hour themed which had him indulging in a bottle of rum while playing songs.
“It’s been something I honestly wish I had started doing before all of this,” He mentions about the livestream series. “It doesn’t replace the live experience and I think it is something entirely it’s own thing. A big part of songs and music for me is sharing them with an audience. While musicians are unable to share that connection now, livestreaming enables some of that same interaction in an intimate space. You can’t see the audience while you perform, but you know they are there in real-time via comments and digital interaction. I can’t wait until this is over or lightens enough to play live for an audience again, but in the meantime, sitting for an hour with friends, fans and strangers while sharing my music means a lot to me. It’s definitely helping to keep me sane, too.”
In a few weeks, Thomas will be putting out a new album titled “Reassure Me There’s A Window” on May 15. While you wait for that to be available, check out the music video for “All You Can Do” via Thomas’ channel on Youtube. You can also catch the weekly “Live From Quarantine” livestream series on Thursdays via Instagram at @glennthomasmusic or Facebook at facebook.com/glennthomasmusic. It’s the ideal way to enjoy yourself while staying indoors.
