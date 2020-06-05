PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The coronavirus forced the Providence Performing Arts Center to cut short its 2019-2020 season in March. However, a new schedule for the coming season is in place – although it won’t begin until January.
In a press release this week, J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, PPAC’s president and CEO, prefaced his announcement by stating, “The safety and well-being of our audiences and staff eclipse all other concerns – nothing is more important to us.”
PPAC, he said, will follow state and national guidance as it goes forward with plans for a six-show Broadway series, a two-show Encore Series and several Broadway Specials in 2021.
The Broadway Series steps out of the gate Jan. 23-29 by launching the national tour of “The Prom,” a musical comedy about love, a small town and Broadway stars.
Up next is “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.” Performances had been scheduled for this July but now are slated for March 30-April 4, 2021.
The series continues with “My Fair Lady,” April 20-25; “Oklahoma!” March 2-7’ “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” April 6-11; and “Mean Girls,” June 15-20, a musical with a book by Tina Fey.
The Encore Series brings the “Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” to PPAC Feb. 12-14, followed by “An Officer and a Gentleman,” April 16-18.
Ticket holders for “Dear Evan Hansen,” which had been part of the 2019-20 season, now will get their chance to see the show Oct. 19-24, 2021, as one of the Broadway Specials, which are not part of either the Broadway or Encore series. Also on the “Specials” agenda are the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show and “Jersey Boys,” both planned for spring 2021 on dates to be announced.
In an interview, Singleton emphasized PPAC’s “very cautious and measured approach” to re-opening.
“We don’t want to sacrifice safety for soon,” he said, while noting that to date, no PPAC staff or employees have contracted the virus.
He understands, however, that audiences may be wary of returning to large gatherings. “I’m thinking about hiring an infectious diseases expert so I can say, ‘Give me your perspective.’”
Singleton is less concerned about losing patrons during the long period with no performances.
“Here’s something that gave me comfort,” he explained. Roughly 18,000 tickets had been sold for “Dear Evan Hansen,” winner of six Tony Awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, originally scheduled to play this week: May 26-31, 2020.
PPAC gave patrons the option of getting a refund or hanging on to tickets for a rescheduled performance, but the only feasible date was mid-October 2021, and Singleton wondered how far into the future people would agree to wait.
“I don’t think we refunded $50,000 worth of tickets,” he said, out of some $2 million sold.
The pattern repeated with “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which was to have opened March 31, 2020, but was postponed along with the rest of this spring’s shows at a time when, Singleton notes, unemployment in Rhode Island already was “critically bad. But we had very few refunds.”
Initially, “Superstar” was moved to fall 2020, and although that also proved impossible, it’s now in the works for spring 2021.
“People bought that show for a reason, and it’s a good indication,” he believes, that people will hold on to hope – and their tickets.
Interestingly, he is concerned about 2022-23. “The supply chain of Broadway is broken,” he explains. When the virus closed theaters in New York City, few shows had played long enough to generate interest. Any buzz from the Tony Awards was lost when that ceremony was postponed from its customary June presentation.
“There could be a lack of product for 2022-23,” he says.
But he also likens looking ahead to “trying to catch a falling knife. Nationally touring Broadway requires a contiguous route,” he said, “and a number of things affect that. First, what local governments allow us (theaters) to do.” Terms also have to be negotiated with Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union for live theatrical performers.
Finally, much hinges on “where the world is at the time, if people are reluctant to go back into spaces with large crowds. What you don’t want is a false start,” he said. At the same time, he believes there is pent-up demand.
“As long as people feel safe and secure, I think our rebound will be quick,” he concluded.
Although the box office window is closed temporarily, persons interested in subscriptions can call the box office at (401) 421-2787, email box_office_questions@ppacri.org during summer hours on Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., or contact Sharon Corcoran via phone at (401) 574-3136 or email to scorcoran@ppacri.org. In addition, a new parking option will be available to subscribers for $8 per car, per show at the new Clifford Street Garage.
