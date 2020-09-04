Wakefield resident Dan Moretti can do a lot of different things with a saxophone. The Rhode Island Music Hall of Famer has gotten to perform with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, The Temptations and Stan Getz. He’s also an enthusiast in the Latin jazz style with his acclaimed 1994 album “Brazilia” being an excellent representation. On top of all of this, he’s also a professor at the famous Berklee College of Music in Boston. Moretti will be bringing the sounds of his acclaimed album to the outdoor stage on the front lawn of Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield on Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
We had a talk ahead of the gig about his feelings on playing in socially distanced settings, getting an all-star band together for the show, teaching online versus in person and getting ready to work on a new project.
Rob Duguay: This upcoming show is the second installment of your monthly Sunday jazz residency on the outdoor stage on the front lawn Pump House Music Works’. How was the experience of the first one you did with The Hammond Boys on August 2nd?
Dan Moretti: It was a lot of fun and considering everything that we know going on, I think that the people in attendance were great and Dan Collins has been doing a great job over there making sure that the guidelines are being adhered to. Everything has been cool, the weather is the only thing you can’t control. The past few gigs I’ve done so far this summer have been in very humid weather, but other than that it’s been a lot of fun. With The Hammond Boys, getting that B3 Hammond organ up on stage can always be a challenge but we got it up there and we had a ball. I’m looking forward to this one coming up while hoping that the future opens up instead of closes down.
RD: Same here, Dan. I feel the same way. From your perspective, has the energy on stage changed at all with the social distancing guidelines that come with these new shows in this new normal that we’re in?
DM: First of all, everyone that I’ve played with in The Hammond Boys wore masks during that previous show because none of them had to do what I do and blow a saxophone. The picture of that in my brain is somewhat disconcerting just from thinking about it. Other than that, we each stayed six feet apart and the energy was pretty solid. The thing about playing outside in that mini-festival environment is that as soon as you turn on that dial to festival mode, your energy pops up a few more notches than when you’re in a closed environment. I think the band sounded great, I had a great time and social distancing was pretty much intact so I think things are going well.
RD: Being a professor at the Berklee College Of Music in Boston, how much adapting do you have to do when it comes to teaching online classes because of the pandemic? Have you been teaching from home? Have you been heading to a classroom in Boston to teach? How has this all been going for you?
DM: It’s going pretty well. The thing for me is that I’ve always been a sax player, writer, composer and I’ve always pursued creating my own music. From learning how to produce, record and the technology side, that’s always been my insurance. I’ve always been able to create and produce stuff because I kind of always depend on myself, so with that in mind over the years I’ve created a few online courses at Berklee which I’ve been utilizing for over 15 years. The transition to go totally online wasn’t that difficult, the most difficult part was honestly the live performance stuff like doing an ensemble so we worked around that with a few tools.
It’s been really interesting and fun, the students have rallied behind it and through the online set up I find that I can get to know them a little better. There’s an interesting dynamic within that, but things have been going well. We’re going fully remote for the fall and I’m hoping that the spring will start to open the campus up again. I want to see students playing live in front of me, I would prefer that but in any case we’re doing the best we can on all of these levels.
RD: Hopefully in the spring things return to somewhat normal. The lineup for “Brazilia” for the upcoming show includes fellow Rhode Islander Greg Abate on alto sax, multi-Grammy award winner Oscar Stagnaro on bass, Steve Langone on drums, Ernesto Diaz from Columbia on percussion and Maxim Lubarsky from Ukraine on piano. Do you have a certain process when it comes to picking certain players for a gig or do you just contact whoever is available to see if they’re down to come play with you?
DM: I’ve been playing with Oscar for many, many years and we’re on several recordings together. The thing about putting a band together is that there are certain people who play together and it’s just a matter of getting your buddies all in the same place and having a blast. I would say in every role, whether it’s the bass player, percussionist, drummer or piano player, there’s a couple people who exist in those roles that are ideal for certain gigs. Over the past year, Oscar and I have been gravitating back towards each other. We’ve played at Chan’s in Woonsocket and Scullers in Boston this past year so it’s been one of those things.
You can’t just call anybody. In the Latin jazz world, you have two things going on. One is that through the concentration on Latin music, certain rhythms have to rule. If you’re playing a specific groove, certain things have to happen but with jazz it’s the inconsistency and the dynamic of everything changing that moment that makes it what it is. When you put those two worlds together, there’s not a lot of people who can do both. It’s really kind of specialized, there’s a lot of great jazz players out there and there’s a lot of great Latin players out there but there’s not a lot of players who can combine the two and make it spontaneous. That list is short and I’m lucky that I have a list at all.
RD: You’ve mentioned how Berklee is gonna go online this fall, so along with teaching online courses what are your plans for the coming months?
DM: We’re all hoping that Pump House Music Works can figure out what to do when the cold weather hits. I know there’s been mentions of doing livestreams and things like that so I haven’t really talked to them about that. For me, I’m going to be working on a new project that’s been in the back of my mind for the last couple of years. The last record I put out of all original music was one I did with The Hammond Boys back in 2014 so I’ve been writing some new material with them. I haven’t formulated when we’re going to do it but I love doing live recordings. We’ll have some special guests on the album, I’m not sure who yet but we’ll all be involved.
