SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In a small garage at 397 Woodruff Avenue in Wakefield, Dena Ackroyd sought to help orphans 4,540 miles away.
They are in Petrivske, Ukraine, where in a war-ravaged country they have had to be resettled in another country and slowly are making their way back home, she explained.
“Yet, some remain away from the very people in their lives who mean the most — especially to children who no longer have their natural family and parents,” she said.
This past Saturday she held her annual art sale — a homespun effort — to collect money to help with relocation expenses and other items needed at the Otchiy Dim — Father’s House — orphanage. It has so far raised just over $600.
Ackroyd, her mother, Diane Lepre of Narragansett, and Ackroyd’s son, Sam, 16, made many of the watercolors in various colored scenes, computer graphics and note cards with blue, green and yellow flower prints on them.
Neighbor Tony Sciolto, who heard just before bicycling about the art sale and its benefit for an orphanage, rushed home and brought over two paintings he hoped would bring in some added money to the fundraising effort.
It’s a cause that drew several friends and others passing by to stop and look as well as learn about the orphanage.
The mid-1990s saw an unprecedented increase in the number of homeless children on the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine. Children in need of basic care were everywhere, sheltering in train stations, underground passages, and in the basements and attics of residential buildings.
Ambassadors of Father’s House (AFH) is the latest initiative of Father’s House.
Father’s House became a private charity organization in 1996 in response to the increasing number of homeless children in Ukraine and focuses on aiding orphaned youth.
Ambassadors of Father’s House is the culmination of their efforts to provide transformational opportunities to these youth. AFH is a collective effort of adoptees and friends of Father’s House that focuses on providing support to orphans and families during the pre-and post-adoption period.
It also serves as the United States liaison for Father’s House. Any donations to AFH are tax deductible in the US and go directly to Fathers House’s needs and mission.
Many families have been displaced as a result of the ongoing war. People living close to the warzone live in constant fear. Many times, children can hear the missiles and have to miss school to dig trenches.
According to Yahoo News, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Roman Kornijko from the Father’s House orphanage in Kyiv faced a terrible choice: Uproot 167 children from their homes and risk the dangers of the open road or remain in the capital and pray that the coming bombs would somehow spare them.
After much thought, he chose the road. And so, around 10 p.m. the group prepared to flee.
“We had about three hours to gather together our things,” Kornijko told People magazine. “We tried to get a regular touring bus, but 10 companies basically couldn’t serve us. Then someone called me late at night and said, ‘I’ve heard that you have children.’ “
Within hours, Kornijko says, he, 30 care workers and their wards — all between 3 and 18 years old — were driving west toward the Polish border in four 60-seater buses.
With Russian forces in the process of invading by both land and air, however, their evacuation would prove to be far from easy.
The war in Ukraine has displaced many children from the orphanage to neighboring countries, splitting up some from others with whom they have lived.
Money that Ackroyd and others raise is helping with resettlement costs back in Ukraine.
“I do this because it feels right,” Lepre said. “If I can help just a few kids, that’s great.”
Tara Smith had one painting in her hand with a pink rose with green leaves around it. She said it’s just right for decorating a room in her house.
“It’s just a great cause. I come because it really helps the kids,” she added.
Ackroyd said that all money collected is donated directly to the orphanage with no pass-through siphoning for collection costs.
Anyone interested in making a donation call also text her at 401-258-0117 and she can provide more information about donations and receipts for them.
“If you can help one kid, you are doing a lot more than if you do nothing,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.