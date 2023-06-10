While the flowers are in full bloom outside, the upcoming Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly Annual Flower Show with the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club gives the garden club a one-of-a-kind artistic inspiration inside.
Helen Roy, member of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly (ACGOW) publicity community said the flower show has become an annual event because the partnership between the two organizations creates beautiful work, leading to a well-attended and beloved exhibition.
“The effort the Garden Club puts into making beautiful, unique and interesting arrangements takes my breath away,” Roy said. “This is not a time when everyone’s gardens are full, so many go above and beyond to gather flowers and make their arrangement a piece of art that really compliments the ACGOW piece of art it is next to. Some are traditional arrangements [and] others are very different and unique.”
Jane Rollins, ACGOW publicity chair, said the flower show works in two parts. The first part allowed the featured artists to choose whatever work they want for the exhibit; they are not bound by any guidelines.
Then, the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club members come in after the show is hung and select pieces of art to use as inspiration for their floral arrangements. The artwork and floral arrangements are displayed together.
The flower show opened May 31 and runs through July 2. Roy said community building is very important to ACGOW and it is a “treat” to have the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club showcase their flower art.
“Creative people show their gifts in so many different ways,” Roy said. “It is so powerful to show the art of a flower arrangement and to showcase the talents of the members of the Garden Club.”
The featured artists for this year’s flower show are photographer Ardie Harrision and painter Tammy Blais.
To become a featured artist, artists sign up to be featured ahead of time, ultimately getting assigned a month. Rollins said ACGOW likes to give newer artists first choice when possible.
Ardie Harrison’s photographs depict the diversity of people, cultures and landscapes, Rollins said. His passion for the outdoors and nature set the tone of the Flower show, as he selected images of spring flowers and photos from his adventures in Hilton Head and Hawaii.
Tammy Blais is a Connecticut-based artist who specializes in coastal painting, Rollins said. She gets her inspiration from the Rhode Island coast. She is known for creating unexpected dimension and texture, using her palette knife to create loose designs and incorporating paper from old dictionaries and sewing patterns into her pieces.
After seeing the flower show, Rollins said there is something distinctly interesting in seeing how artists in different mediums play off each other’s works.
“[I hope patrons will get] an increased awareness of the power of collaborative art, and to be inspired by that,” Rollins said.
Roy said she hopes that all who participated or attended the flower show will leave feeling a little happier than before.
“This is a very popular show and my feeling is the patrons, artists and gardeners get both joy and inspiration from this joy,” Roy said.
This exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition and the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, visit https://westerlyarts.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.