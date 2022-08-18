Ever since he was a teenager, Chris Piquette has always been doing something with music. The North Kingstown native would mess around with his own recordings at first and then his knowledge of the craft increased when he founded the Providence pop punk act Trophy Wives in 2012 as the vocalist, guitarist and producer. Since his departure from that band, he’s been running No Boundaries Studios and working with all sorts of local and national acts and has been able to grow as a producer and an engineer while having a positive reputation among many musicians. It keeps his schedule full, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
We recently had a talk about him getting into his profession, learning under an esteemed punk rock artist, what separates No Boundaries from other studios and recent projects he’s been working on.
Rob Duguay: When did you first start getting into producing and engineering music? Was it something you’ve always wanted to do since you were a kid? What made you want to get into recording and do the behind the scenes work?
Chris Piquette: I stumbled my way in a little bit. I started demoing in high school as a means of just getting ideas down and as I went through my junior and senior years I started to think ‘Man, what am I going to do with myself in a couple years?’ I started working with Pro Tools around that time, I had a couple friends’ bands that were trying to find ways to demo and by that point I had done a lot of cover songs and things like that. Then I started recording my original band and it dawned on me that there might be some other people who’d be looking to record. Then my band and I got a space in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, it ended up becoming my first actual studio and I’ve been recording bands since April 2011.
RD: Nice. How were you able to link up with John Feldmann from the ska-punk band Goldfinger to work with him at Foxy Studios in Los Angeles?
CP: It started through the Ernie Ball Battle Of The Bands if you remember back in the day.
RD: Yeah, I do.
CP: The tour used to have a local New England date in Massachusetts and the show used to have this online voting type of thing so we got in through there. Trophy Wives played that date and out of all of the bands who’d play each local date, they’d pick the top four to do a national battle of the bands in Los Angeles. We got chosen based on performance, crowd reaction — stuff like that — and we got pulled out to L.A. with the prize being a whole bunch of gear, sponsorships and a three song EP with John. It turns out we lost. We got smoked by three pop bands but with John having a punk background, he saw us, thought our show was really exciting and he pulled us aside 10 minutes after the show ended and said ‘I know the point of winning was recording with me but would you guys want to come by the studio tomorrow?’ so we got to go over there. We chatted a whole lot, set up a writing session, did a few songs with him and things picked up from there.
Trophy Wives ended up turning into a band called Makeout and signing a production deal with John and did a record. I didn’t stay on board for that, I leaned back into producing and stuff but I ended up going back out to Los Angeles working for John in 2017 and 2018. I did some work for bands and musicians like Atreyu, State Champs and Andy Black along with mostly writing and engineering in the studio. It was an incredible learning experience, John is a powerhouse of a guy.
RD: Yeah, I can imagine. What would you say is the main thing you learned while working with John? What really stuck with you after that experience?
CP: I always remember a phrase he used a lot, he would say ‘stream of consciousness.’ I know people will refer to that in a lot of ways other than music but he always talked about how you could get tunnel vision when you’re writing and working with people. Modern recording is based on editing and multitracking, it’s so rare nowadays when you’re performing with a band in the studio. A lot of the time it’s not even a full band, it’s the two of you passing instruments around and writing while using things like programmed drums to get ideas down. It’s about keeping the energy and the authenticity of a full performance going into what made these songs great.
Back in the day when bands were in a room writing together more, it was all about how to synthesize that process with there still being an idea of coming up with things you’d come up with if you were forced to perform with people in the moment and on the spot. John would call it a stream of consciousness in the way he would run a track through, even if it was a hack job he had no idea of what he was gonna play but he was still doing full takes on a song and coming up with things on the fly. I remember we were working on a Christmas EP that ended up becoming a Goldfinger project and he was frustrated that we weren’t getting the demos down very quickly so he showed us how quick it could be. He sang “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” out loud while slamming on a midi controller playing fake drums. He just sang it out loud, played drums, did a whole bunch of doubletime sections and it was probably the most magical thing he could ever do.
It was nuts because we were sitting there overthinking these tracks, trying to program them and he just hammered out a demo in five minutes, put some guitar over it and said ‘Cool, guys. That’s what I’m looking for.” He walked out and we looked at each other not knowing if we could do what he did but we all immediately started working way faster, not being in our heads and not getting in our own ways. That’s definitely something that stuck with me, it’s not just clicking buttons. You’re still a musician whether you’re an engineer or not, just be willing to throw a performance down even if it’s rough, raw and full of mistakes. Just get an idea down while separating the writing and tracking process a little bit.
RD: In your opinion, what does No Boundaries Studios, along with yourself, have to offer as a business that a lot of other recording studios don’t have? What makes the recording studio stand out?
CP: Going back to when my recording quality was very demo quality and not at all gonna hang with what’s on the radio, the idea was to always put myself in the shoes of the artist and avoid treating two different projects like the same project. I really focus on what the vision is and what the goal is musically but also personally. What people are trying to do with their songs, if they should be considering a wider span of the sound or what they’re trying to appeal to. Some people want to be on the radio and some people just want to be happy with what they take home and listen to on their headphones. From the beginning, I’ve tried to separate those and as I’ve gone along I’ve definitely leaned more toward projects where people are trying to appeal to bigger crowds, radioplay and things like that which can push them forward as a musician in the career sense.
I’ve gravitated more toward those but at the same time I still have some friends that I’ve recorded for over 10 years who don’t care about that and they’re happy to do their own passion projects. A few days ago I was working with the father of one of my older clients and he was just hammering out these ripping rock songs. Half of them were for his wife and he didn’t care where it was going so it’s important to stay in touch with who you’re recording while having a sense of customer satisfaction and customer service which is about making the client satisfied. On the flipside, I’ve gotten the chance to work with some people, get some industry experience, use the insight that I’ve gained while being able to give some advice and raise awareness to things that may actually benefit them whether it seems like something they would embrace or not. I just try to be really objective and hopefully a knowledgeable source for people who are trying to push their music forward and hopefully make something out of it to pursue, I try to make myself available for that.
RD: What are some of the projects at No Boundaries you’ve been working on lately that you’d like to share?
CP: I’m most excited about a guy who I’ve been working with over the past two years named Logan Michael. He’s a country artist from Attleboro, Massachusetts. He recently signed a deal and he just spent a couple months in Nashville writing. He got to work with a bunch of industry writers there and he’s an incredible writer. He’s 21, a young guy and he just started playing his first few live shows. I’ve been producing him for two years but I just started performing with him live.
We got a bunch of new songs in the works which he started down in Nashville and we’ll be working on them some more in the studio. I’m super excited about it but, besides that, I’m always in cahoots with a bunch of the locals. The Worst Of Us is a heavy band in Providence who I love working with and I’ve been writing with them for a few years. They got a bunch in the works and it’s the same deal with another heavy local band in Fathom Farewell. It’s a whirlwind. People will ask me what I did last week and I’d have to check my calendar.
I work anywhere between four to six bands a week and I stay busy as hell. I’m excited though, there’s a lot of good music going on.
