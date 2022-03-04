NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown High School’s staging tomorrow of the musical “Mamma Mia!” brings students back to much-wanted live audience after COVID while blending a learning experience well beyond putting together a performing arts production.
The COVID pandemic put this group into a hiatus for live on-stage acting — as it did other schools and theaters — but that ends at 7 p.m. opening night (Friday, March 4) when they enter the stage once again before family and friends.
“Students have been eagerly waiting to put on a production before an audience. The last one we did was 2020, just before COVID hit. They’ve also been wanting to do this one and it’s taken a while to get the rights to do it,” said Norma Caiazza, faculty advisor.
“We wanted to put on something fun after COVID,” she added. More than 100 students as well as some parents and volunteers are involved with the production.
This specific play appeals to a broad range of student interests and is as much an academic learning experience as one in the performing arts, she pointed out. National experts agree about the importance theater can bring to a student’s overall development.
“They like the singing in it for individuals, they like the ensemble singing and the dance. There’s something for everyone,” Caiazza said about both the joys as well as improving on team collaboration skills that will be necessary in later careers.
Senior Emily Baierlein said that it has drawn her interest for that reason as well as an opportunity to learn about stage managing, which she wants to study in college next year. It’s also a chance to practice set design, which she did for this play as part of her senior project.
“I like organizing and I like working in a community of people. In stage management, you get to be a leader and I like coordinating with everyone,” she added.
Emma Donnelly, a junior, said, “Theater is a great creative outlet and allows so many people to express their creativity. There are so many different avenues to explore, from costumes to tech to performing, pretty much everyone can get involved.”
And beyond academia and learning life skills, it also brings personal discovery.
Steven Burke, a senior, commented, “Theatre has changed my life in so many positive ways. I’ve found who I am through theatre and I’ve found lifelong friends along the way!”
The Musical
“Mamma Mia!” is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of musical band ABBA and composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, members of the band. The title of the musical is taken from the group›s 1975 chart-topper «Mamma Mia.»
The story line goes this way. On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is.
Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry.
She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought. Told through the legendary music of ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” has become an often play performed on professional and community theater stages in various countries.
Learning Experience
Beyond just providing fun, theater production for students - like those in North Kingstown who traditionally each year do a play and musical - taps into a variety of learning experiences.
Molly Wren, a senior, said, “The wonderful thing about theatre is it thrives on community participation. Everyone has something personal to contribute, and it’s so gratifying to see a final product that incorporates a piece of the people you get to know and love.”
And that piece means working together for a successful production. They develop skills useful for anyone regardless of their occupation as well as help cultivate an interest in the performing arts, Caiazza said.
“My biggest goal is for them to find a community that is supportive and in which they can grow,” she said, adding, “These are things that anyone needs regardless of the field they study.”
Among the many real-life lessons given to students involved are the importance of team work, skills for professional presentation, the meaning of a deadline as in “the show goes on,” mutual support for each other and studying their roles and parts in the production - whether on stage, technical, backstage or any other role.
This enhances the skills in academic learning, Caiazza said.
Her view is supported by the non-profit American Alliance of Theatre and Education. Numerous studies, according to AATE, have demonstrated a correlation between drama involvement and academic achievement.
In addition to having higher standardized test scores than their peers who do not experience the arts, students who participate in drama often experience improved reading comprehension, maintain better attendance records, and stay generally more engaged in school than their non-arts counterparts.
Schools with arts-integrated programs, even in low-income areas, report high academic achievement.
Yet, Caiazza said, this production as any involving students, comes with its challenges.
“The biggest challenge is time. When you first look at the issues, it seems that it will roll out fine. Then, you realize everything takes more time than you might expect,” she said.
On Tuesday, as she worked on getting the play ready, she confronted a a number of issues that needed to be resolved. As with her students, a Friday deadline stared her in the eyes. The show must go on.
“We’ll get through it,” she said with a cheeriness of a veteran whose been doing these productions with students for more than 20 years.
The musical will be performed at the high school. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Tickets are available at Dave’s Marketplace in North Kingstown and at McQuades in Jamestown.
Shows are scheduled this weekend for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m., and next week end March 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., March 13 at 2 p.m.
