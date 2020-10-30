WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Bass player Marty Ballou has performed many times at Pump House Music Works since it opened, and said musicians value the venue and its welcoming atmosphere.
“There are very few places like the Pump House anywhere,” Ballou, 60 and a veteran musician of more than 40 years, said. “They’ve created an environment for all types of music, with a real home feeling.”
Like other live music spots, the Pump House has faced major challenges since COVID-19 restrictions limiting crowd sizes went into place in March. But through ingenuity, work, and some luck, shows have been able to continue at its Kingstown Road location.
That doesn’t mean there haven’t been wrinkles in the operation, and one problem in particular has owner Dan Collins trying to work with his neighbors and South Kingstown officials to find a solution.
Residents who live nearby on Tri Pond Court have complained that ever since the Pump House started its outdoor concerts in the summer, the sound from the live music has been a problem.
Some have children who can’t get to sleep when a concert is taking place. Others who have to read or study for class find it difficult, they say, when bass from a live set thumps its way into their homes.
They’ve called police out to take readings with a sound meter, to determine if the sound is louder than permitted in ordinances.
“I might be the one that’s sending out some bass frequencies,” Ballou said. He was quick to point out, however, that the Pump House caters to all forms of music – jazz, folk, classical and more.
“It’s anything but a rock venue,” he said.
The neighbors who live closest to the Pump House say they don’t want to shut it down. But they want it to abide by rules put in place, or to have the town enforce penalties if the Pump House doesn’t comply.
“We have no intention of shutting the Pump House down. They do a great thing for the community and recognize the challenges they’re facing due to COVID,” resident Casey Charkowick said.
But Charkowick said the performances have changed from a folksy, acoustic atmosphere to “a full-on rock concert 400 feet from where my kids sleep.”
Collins has said he’s agreeable to finding a solution that works for everyone, and Charkowick called him “very respectful and trying to work on things.”
“We’ve been patient, we want them to continue, but also want the town to enforce the restrictions that are on the current license so they can continue,” Charkowick said.
South Kingstown’s Town Council and local officials have heard the residents’ complaints, and are trying to strike a balance that lets Collins and the musicians continue their outdoor live performances, but also respects neighbors who want a little bit of quiet, especially on a work or school night.
The council met Monday and voted to extend permission for Collins to hold the outdoor concerts to Dec. 8 – but with some new conditions in place.
Collins has agreed to limit live performances to no more than five hours per day, shutting them down at 7 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
That’s in addition to other steps he’s taken on his own, including procuring a tent to cover the stage area, with another on the way for the audience area.
“The sound mitigation we did in that tent last weekend did work tremendously,” Collins said. “We didn’t have any noise violations, I don’t think we had any complaints.”
He’s also proceeded to build an 8 foot soundproof fence along two bordering property lines.
Collins said he was able to make the modifications because of state COVID-19 business relief funds. He has received $9,700 and is on track to receive another $30,000, he said.
“Going forward, I can compromise. We all want to compromise to make this a better situation for everyone,” Collins said.
Monday’s council vote to extend the Pump House’s outdoor permit was interesting because two of the five councilors removed themselves from the discussion and vote.
Council President Abel Collins recused himself from the meeting because Dan Collins is his brother. Council member Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern R.I. Chamber of Commerce, recused himself because the Pump House is a member of the chamber.
Berklee College of Music professor and Wakefield resident Dan Moretti runs a Sunday jazz series at the Pump House. He’s also a sound engineer.
“Low frequencies travel far. Dan and the sound guy at the Pump House are aware of this. Now that Dan has some COVID relief funding from the state, I think he’s going to think about addressing these specifically,” he said. “This place is special.”
The council’s action extends the Pump House’s outdoor performance permit to Dec. 8, and the town will review the effectiveness of the new measures by that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.