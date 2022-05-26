SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Contemporary Theater Company’s Springboard Season is in full swing, and an upcoming show will pay tribute to the work of American writer Gertrude Stein.
Titled “The Voice of Gertrude Stein,” the show is made up of a group of “art songs” with Stein’s texts set to music, followed by a one-act opera called “Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters,” based on a play Stein wrote of the same name. Performances will take place tonight and on June 4 at 7 p.m.
The show was created by Rachael Hanauer — a stage director, operatic soprano, musical theater performer and music teacher — and co-directed by Caroline Spaeth, her longtime friend and fellow operatic singer.
Hanauer said she’s staging it through the CTC’s Springboard Season — an annual initiative that allows local artists to perform their shows on the theater company’s stage — and said the idea for the project grew out of her inclination to produce one-act operas and her interest in Stein’s work.
“I had been reading about (Stein), and I had been researching one-act operas, and the Three Sisters opera came to my attention, and I really liked the playful nature of it,” Hanauer said. “So then I designed the rest of the program based on that.”
“Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters” follows a brother and sister and three orphans, all of whom alleviate their boredom by playing a game of murder. Hanauer said the piece has underlying messages about classism and the difficulty of being an orphan in the early 20th century, but she said it’s lighthearted as well — for example, all of the performers will be wearing animal onesies.
Following the roughly 35-minute opera, a group of singers will perform the art songs. Hanauer described an art song as “a song where a composer takes a poem and sets it to text,” and many of the songs she chose were written by well-known composers, like Virgil Thomson, Ned Rorem and Daren Hegan; as well as Felix Jarrar, a friend of Hanauer and Spaeth.
But another of the pieces was written by composer Peter Dayton, whose work Hanauer stumbled upon online. Hanauer bought sheet music for a song cycle Dayton wrote called “If They Delight,” which is based on a Stein poem titled “Stanzas in Meditation,” and the two got in touch.
When Dayton emailed Hanauer to thank her and ask her to let him know about any performance plans, she told him she’s including his piece in “The Voice of Gertrude Stein” — prompting Dayton to tell her that during his master’s program, he also wrote a short chamber opera about Stein’s time at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.
“I thought ‘Well, I can’t let a good thing go,’” Dayton said.
The two remained in touch, and a portion of Dayton’s opera “May She / She May,” which is about Stein’s first experience with same-sex relationships, will be performed during the show as well.
And Dayton, who has lived in Baltimore ever since attending Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Conservatory from 2014-2016, and his husband are taking an 8-hour road trip to South Kingstown so he can participate in the first performance.
“This is a truly serendipitous, or, you know, out-of-the-blue kind of thing,” Dayton said. “I just think it’s wonderful that this is an age in which that can happen.”
Though Dayton lives in Maryland, most of the show’s other performers are New Englanders. Many of them live in the Boston area, Hanauer said, and the group rehearsed once or twice before the performance.
“It’s not a long rehearsal process, so it’s really fun for everyone because we’re all professionals and we just know what we’re doing,” Hanauer said. “So we just come in and have a good time.”
Hanauer said audiences can expect performances of “The Voice of Gertrude Stein” to be casual, entertaining and educational.
“I really enjoy putting together grassroots projects. It’s nice to be able to choose exactly who you work with, and exactly where you perform,” she said. “Rhode Island’s a really great state to do that type of project, because people are really open to that type of thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.