This time of year in New England always brings a transitional feeling. The weather is getting warmer while the winter chill tries to get its last low temps in. Before we know it, the sun will be shining and we’ll all be wearing shorts, sandals, summer dresses, sunglasses and suntan lotion. Reggae music is practically the sound of summer and The Elovaters from Boston have their own take on the style by including elements of rock. They’re going to be getting in that summer vibe a few months early at The Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly on March 25. Fellow Massachusetts act The Aldous Collins Band will be opening up the show at 8:30pm.
I recently had a talk with The Elovaters’ lead vocalist & rhythm guitarist Jackson Wetherbee ahead of the show about their latest album featuring a bunch of collaborations, going out to the West Coast to record it, having more of an eclectic approach lately and getting ready for a busy few months.
Rob Duguay: The Elovaters’ latest album Castles that came out in August features a ton of collaborators including G. Love & Special Sauce, The Movement, Brother Ali, Stick Figure and many others. Who initially had the idea to get these artists involved and what was the experience like having each of them involved?
Jackson Wetherbee: It was a very fluid experience. We basically took it song by song, we would hear a song and we would figure out who would be good as a featured artist on it. We were lucky to get some of our favorite artists on there, I grew up listening to G. Love and I’ve been a fan of his forever. Brother Ali is a legend, Keznamdi is one of our favorite new reggae artists and our homies Orange Grove from St. Martin made it special to get so many people collaborating on our album.
RD: I find it to be pretty awesome. You just mentioned how the experience was very fluid and you guys made the album in only 16 days over in Oakland, California at Stick Figure’s Great Stone Studios with Johnny Cosmic handling the production. What was it like being out on the West Coast making the album and what do you think made the process so steady and fluid without any roadblocks?
JW: I have a theory about recording albums that you should go away from home to record them, find a destination that helps to get away from homelife distractions. There’s also a sense of excitement when you’re in a new place with all the guys. It’s just special, Castles will always make me think fondly of Oakland and it was a very easy album to create in a sense that we were staying in an AirBnB that was connected to the studio. Working with the legendary Johnny Cosmic, he encouraged us to keep creating as late as we could go. Sometimes it would be 10 o’clock at night, he’d be making some margaritas, then we’d drink them while discussing ideas.
Instead of starting the idea the next day, he’s always ready to hop in the studio and get it going no matter how late it was. It created a really nice platform for everybody in the band to be super creative the whole time. It was pretty organized, we’d get through everything we had to get through for the day with drum takes and guitar takes. Then starting in the evening around 8 o’clock everything would kind of shift into a more creative mindset.
RD: Castles was also released via your own label at Belly Full Records, so what do you view as the pros and cons of running your own record label these days?
JW: We’ve always put out our albums through our record label Belly Full Records and you kind of have all the power in your own hands. With the label, we get to release our own music and Belly Full Records is something our drummer Nick Asta and I want to grow in the future with another joint venture we’re going to take on. We want to produce some other artists’ albums but frankly that’s further down the line.
RD: You’ve said that Castles is the most eclectic album The Elovaters has ever done, so what do you think inspired that approach?
JW: With this album, we kind of just wanted to put who we are. Rather than worrying about it being just a reggae record, just a folk record or something with hip hop elements or what have you, we wanted to challenge ourselves to give all of our fans exactly who we are at that moment. Having lived through COVID-19, and we still are, I had a lot of time to sit at home with my acoustic guitar and write songs. I think that element definitely seeps its way into Castles. We wanted to make it a listening experience that if you listen to it all the way through you’ll notice that there are songs that kind of morph into the next song. It’s not quite on the same scale as Pink Floyd, but they served as some inspiration for sure.
RD: What are The Elovaters plans for the next few months after this upcoming show at The Knickerbocker Music Center? Are you guys going to be gearing up for the festival season?
JW: We’re going on a co-headling tour with Ballyhoo! through Florida and the southeast coast. We have the Cali Roots Music & Arts Festival on deck and we have a lot more to share with everybody but we can’t share anything at this point. I will say that this summer will be the biggest and busiest ever for The Elovaters so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.