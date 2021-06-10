NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Entertainment is coming back in full force this summer, with Narragansett lining up its Gazebo Summer Concerts, Movies on the Beach and Concerts on the Beach.
Many different acts and movies are planned, starting tomorrow (June 11) and continuing through early September.
“We want people to get outdoors and enjoy what Narragansett has to offer,” said Steve Wright, Parks and Recreation director, about these annual entertainment traditions that have stretched over years — even decades, for some — as a way to bring the community together.
He said about the ambiance, “People can sit outside, after work or while on vacation, on the lawn of the gazebo or on the beach, enjoy a picnic and enjoy friends, family and others from the community. It’s about being outdoors.”
These concerts, movies and shows are open to the public without an admission charge, officials said.
The Schedule
These summer entertainment series run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and bring to the oceanfront venue various bands and individual artists, as well as movies that can appeal to thrill-seekers, nostalgia hunters and funny bones of children.
“There is really something here for everyone. It’s planned that way,” said Wright about the triple-hit series that is enjoying a comeback after its 2020 season of restrictions and suppressed attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said with restrictions lifted — though anyone can wear a mask should they choose to — he is expecting that a large demand to enjoy outdoor activities with others again will bring large numbers of people to the events.
“I think that people are absolutely hungry for that,” he said.
Offering a peek into the decision-making for artists and movies, Wright said simply, “We like to shake it up a bit.”
That means bringing in R&B players, country musicians and jazz entertainers, as well as vocalists who can appeal to generations who enjoyed the Everly Brothers, the Beatles and Rod Stewart. On the movie side, flicks vary in genre, yet oceanside viewing requires a “Shark Week” presentation.
Of course, that week will showcase “Jaws.” The 1975 American thriller film is about a man-eating great white shark attacking beachgoers at a summer resort town (filmed mostly on nearby Martha’s Vineyard).
The attacks prompt the police chief to hunt it, with the help of a marine biologist and a professional shark hunter. There’s lots of blood, gore and suspense, all part of Director Steven Spielberg’s animations and scene-making, which earned him praise.
The film will be shown on the Narragansett beach, which borders the Atlantic Ocean that is home to those great white sharks featured in the film. Location, location, location — watching on a beach invites as much a thrill as the movie itself.
Actual shark sightings, however, at that beach are rare, say officials.
Local Business Support
While town funds support these programs, Wright said, each has key sponsors. The Narragansett Lions Club and Navigant Credit Union underwrite portions of the Gazebo Summer Concerts. The Movies on the Beach are supported by the community group Narragansett Neighbors and Friends.
Concerts on the Beach’s main sponsor is Mott & Chase Sotheby’s International Realty.
The Gazebo Summer Concert Series is planned for Fridays at 6 p.m. in Gazebo Park and will run every Friday from tomorrow through Sept. 3 — except for July 16 and July 23, when the concerts are preempted by other town events.
The following is the schedule for this summer:
- June 11: Reckless Blues, classic swing, jazz, blues
- June 18: Big Boom Daddies, high-energy classic rock, rockabilly, swing
- June 25: Mary Pierce — Celtic originals;
- July 2: Brass Attack — Blistering horns, dynamic vocals, nine-piece band, soul, rock, pop, Motown and R&B
- July 9: Dan Moretti & the Hammond Boys — Jazz
- July 30: Take It To The Bridge — High-energy funk/rock cover band
- Aug. 6: Black Tie Band — Classics
- Aug. 13: James Montgomery Band — Blues
- Aug. 20: Airplay Band — Top 40, R&B, oldies, jazz, funk, country rock
- Aug. 27: CBD — Vocals, local band
- Sept. 3: Jesse Liam Band — Everly Brothers, Beatles, Rod Stewart
Movies on the Beach are planned for Wednesdays at dusk at the Cabana Horseshoe on Narragansett Town Beach. The following are the films selected:
- June 30: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”
- July 7: “Trolls World Tour”
- July 14: “Father of the Bride” (1950)
- July 21: “Dolittle”
- July 28: “Ghostbusters”
- Aug. 4: “Onward”
- Aug. 11: Shark Week — “Jaws”
- Aug. 18: “Remember the Titans”
- Aug. 25: “Captain Marvel”
Concerts on the Beach are scheduled for Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the North Beach Clubhouse Deck, with the following artists:
- July 12: Driftwoods
- July 19: Avenue A
- July 26: Nightlife Orchestra
- Aug. 2: Neal & the Vipers
- Aug. 9: The Ravers
- Aug. 16: Paula Clare Band
- Aug. 23: Silver Arrow Band
- Aug. 30: Kings of Hearts
