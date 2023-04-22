NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Viewers will experience adventures in macro at Wickford Art Association’s “Up Close and Personal: Macro Art and Other Interpretations” when the show opens this week.
The exhibit, which celebrates the beauty of subjects up close, features paint, drawing, photography, and other media. Karen Rand Anderson is the exhibit’s juror.
Wickford Art Association’s president John Pitocco will be exhibiting his black-and-white photo “Trust,” depicting a tender moment between a horse and rider.
Pitocco, who explained it may be harder to exhibit to his status as president, was excited to learn that this photo was accepted into the show.
“This is the first show I’ve gotten into all year,” he laughed.
Pitocco explained that he shoots portraiture with a Canon camera, and he loves horses as subject matter.
“When I do portraiture,” he said, “that’s with horses and people, that’s as good as it gets for me.”
John explained the picture had come from a shoot he did at a local barn that houses competition horses.
“I was drawn to the way he was so comfortable,” he said.
Betsey MacDonald, a former Cumberland science-turned-art teacher, entered “First Bite,” a piece that may get chocolate lovers excited.
MacDonald, who has been a WAA member since her retirement from teaching in 2018, fashioned an oil painting that depicts herself biting into a dark chocolate peanut butter cup.
She explained that she was teaching a portrait class at the Wickford Art Association and the idea came to her during that class as she looked into one of the mirrors provided to the artists.
“I found some vegan dark chocolate peanut butter cups for the first time,” she explained, “and it was just a very, very exciting find.”
“When I was trick-or-treating, those were the biggest hits. I loved Reese’s Cups,” she said.
Her vegan treat turned out to be a strong source of inspiration.
“There’s no great depth or substance to this,” she laughed. “It was just the excitement over dark chocolate peanut butter cups.”
MacDonald explained that painting teeth, which are very prominent in her 10 in. x 10 in. masterpiece, was quite a challenge.
“Some paintings you just torture through,” she said, “you’re scraping stuff off and redoing and reworking, and this one just went quickly and easily, which is surprising because teeth are so difficult to do.”
As a former art teacher and current instructor at the Wickford Art Association, she said it’s important to be proficient in all types of art. She is also a member of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society and the American Academy of Equine Art.
She is often commissioned to create pet portraits and has been finding most of her commission work on Facebook.
Warwick art teacher Elizabeth Fortier shares a similar artistic outlook and love for all types of media. Her painting, “Wall Flower,” acrylic on illustration board, depicts her twenty-year-old daughter Nina in the shadow of a sunflower.
Fortier shared that she often uses her daughter as a muse, and felt that the combination of her daughter, a sunflower, and the title “Wall Flower,” provided just the right contrast for this piece as Nina is categorically unshy.
The painting, which is painted primarily in grayscale, does offer a pop of color.
“I really wanted to keep it in grayscale,” Fortier explained, “very neutral. And then I put a green glaze over her eyes, so just her eyes are green.”
“You can see her little soul through the eyes,” she said.
Fortier said she is very excited to attend the opening and have her work displayed in the show because she is not a Wickford Art Association member and has never exhibited her work publicly.
She was most excited to share the news that she was accepted into the show with her Sketchbook Society, a group she created for fellow Warwick School District art teachers to come together and share their art. They work with monthly prompts and meet monthly at one another’s homes.
She says she hopes to grow this group to include nearby school districts and enjoys the opportunity to share and post her own and colleagues’ work online. Her website is called Make Time for Art (maketimeforart.weebly.com).
The exhibit, which includes many more dramatic closeup pieces, will run from Friday through May 21. An opening reception will take place tomorrow evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12-3 p.m. on Sunday. The gallery is located at 36 Beach Street in North Kingstown.
